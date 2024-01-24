Tanzania Ministry of Minerals Collaborates with the Private Sector to Participate in the Cape Town Mining Indaba
Hon. Anthony Peter Mavunde, Minister for Minerals
Tanzania aims to attract a broader range of investors and maximize the economic potential for it's resources especially strategic minerals which include nickel, graphite, rare earth elements”DAR ES SALAAM, TANZANIA, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ministry of Minerals together with the Tanzania Chamber of Mines informs the public and mining sector stakeholders that Tanzania will participate as a country for the first time in the Mining lndaba, a prestigious economic event. This years theme for the event is: Embracing the power of positive disruption: A bold new future for African mining
— Hon. Anthony Peter Mavunde, Minister for Minerals
The Mining lndaba conference is one of the largest conferences, bringing together about 900 investors, 40 sectorial institutions, and approximately 1,000 executives from large companies.
The conference, scheduled for February 5th to 8th, 2024 in Cape Town, will serve as an important platform for the participating countries to build and strengthen relationships and business networks in the mining sector.
The event provides a unique opportunity to seek investors, capital, technology, partnerships, trade, share experiences, and learn about the sustainable management and development of Africa's mining industry.
Tanzania will participate with the theme "Advancing mining investment to accelerate prosperity." The theme is consistent with the government's efforts to improve geological understanding of the country by encouraging increased mineral exploration and mining. Currently, the government has launched "Vision 2030", which aims to facilitate more geoscientific surveys to uncover the country's mineral potential. Tanzania acknowledges that improving prosperity of its people, increasing the standard of life and reducing poverty is directly linked to creating a conducive investment environment.
Hon. Minister Mavunde in a recent interview stated "Tanzania aims to diversify it's mining portfolio to attract a broader range of investors and maximize the economic potential for it's resources especially critical and strategic minerals which include nickel, graphite , rare earth elements."
Tanzania will concentrate its efforts at the conference on promoting investment opportunities in the mining sector, including exploration, extraction, and value-added activities.
Furthermore, the government expects to meet with various potential stakeholders from various countries, which is an important development for promoting the country's investment and business opportunities in the mining sector. Tanzania will host a country showcase on Monday the 5th of February at 14.00 at the Westin Hotel on Stage l. It will showcase its mineral potential and investment opportunities, it will also have an exhibition at the main hall located at T20.
For the first time, the government has collaborated with the private sector to facilitate the Mining Sector's participation in the conference. The Ministry of Minerals is committed to fostering stronger collaboration with private sector stakeholders working together for mutually beneficial outcomes.
Chairman of the Tanzania Chamber of Mines Eng Philbert Rweyemamu commented "The joint participation of the Government and the Private Sector through the Chamber of Mines in this years lndaba is a testimony of the strong collaboration between the Government and the Private Sector. The Private Sector through the Tanzania Chamber of Mines are overwhelmed by the opportunity the Tanzania Government has accorded to us to work together to promote investment opportunities in our country and showcase successful projects"
Tanzania participation at the lndaba is proudly sponsored by Anglo Gold Ashanti, Barrick Gold, Tembo Nickel, Shanta Gold, TRX Gold, Mantra Tanzania, Petra Diamonds, Orica, City Engineering, and AUMS.
