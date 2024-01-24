Ozone Generator Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Ozone Generator Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s “Ozone Generator Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the ozone generator market size is predicted to reach $2.08 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%.

The growth in the ozone generator market is due to rising investments in upgrading and expanding wastewater treatment facilities. North America region is expected to hold the largest ozone generator market share. Major players in the ozone generator market include Utilities Company, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Ebara Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, METAWATER Co Ltd., Daikin Industries Ltd..

Ozone Generator Market Segments

•By Type: Large Ozone Generator (>5kg/h), Middle Ozone Generator (100 gm/h- 5 kg/h), Small Ozone Generator (<100 gm/h)

•By Technology: Corona Discharge, Ultraviolet Radiation, Electrolysis, Radiochemical

•By Application: Water Purification, Air Purification, Pulp Bleaching, Organic Synthesis, Aquaculture, Food Processing, Surface Treatment, Medical & Aesthetics, Other Applications

•By End-user: Municipal and Industrial Water Treatment, Residential and Industrial Air Treatment, Automotive, Food and Beverage, Paper and Pulp, Pharmaceuticals, Semiconductors, Other End-Users

•By Geography: The global ozone generator market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The ozone generator refers to a device designed to produce the gas ozone. It is a system that transforms oxygen from various sources, such as ambient air, dry air, and concentrated oxygen, into ozone. These generators are a type of air purification system that generates ozone (O3) to aid in the reduction of airborne contaminants by dissolving oxygen (O2) molecules into single atoms, which subsequently bond with other oxygen molecules in the air to generate ozone (O3).

