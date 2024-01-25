Oral Care Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Oral Care Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033.

The Business Research Company’s “Oral Care Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the oral care market size is predicted to reach $70.11 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%.

The growth in the oral care market is due to increased awareness of dental health care. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest oral care market share. Major players in the oral care market include Procter & Gamble Co., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate Palmolive Co.

Oral Care Market Segments

By Product Type: Toothpaste, Mouth Wash and Rinse, Teeth Whitening, Dental Floss, Tooth Brush, Orthodontic Wax

By Distribution Channel: Store-based, Non-Store-Based

By End User: Hospitals, Dental Clinics

By Geography: The global oral care market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Oral care is crucial for maintaining good oral health, lowering the risk of infection and inflammation in the oral cavity, and preventing systemic infection from the oral cavity.

The main product types of oral care are toothpaste, mouth wash and rinse, teeth whitening, dental floss, toothbrush, and orthodontic wax. Toothpaste is used to clean, maintain, and improve the appearance and health of teeth. Toothpaste is a paste or gel dentifrice used to remove food particles and dental plaque from the teeth, control halitosis, and supply active chemicals that fight tooth decay and gum disease. The oral care products are distributed through stores and non-store based. These products are used by hospitals and dental clinics.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Oral Care Market Characteristics

3. Oral Care Market Trends And Strategies

4. Oral Care Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Oral Care Market Size And Growth

……

27. Oral Care Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Oral Care Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

