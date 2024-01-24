PHILIPPINES, January 24 - Press Release

January 24, 2024 Padel Pilipinas is the Official Padel Federation of the Philippines The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) has recognized Padel Pilipinas as the country's official padel federation. "We are happy to receive the trust and support of the POC, the governing body of all National Sports Associations (NSAs) in the Philippines," said Padel Pilipinas Secretary-General Duane Santos, who, together with his brother Derrick, are also the reigning Philippine Padel champions. "Under Senator Pia Cayetano's leadership and our team of Filipino coaches, we are committed to prioritizing a grassroots padel program in the country. We will continue to bring the sport closer to more Filipinos," he added. Senator Pia S. Cayetano, the woman behind Padel Pilipinas, also welcomed the recognition from the POC. "I've always been a believer that sports is the great equalizer. Through sports, deserving kids can get a good education through scholarships. They get to meet, train with and compete against equally determined and talented individuals outside of their schools and hometowns. Sometimes they'll win, sometimes they'll lose. But as long as they get up, they'll keep getting better. This builds character. It's part of nation-building." the Senator said. Meanwhile, in the letter of POC President Bambol Tolentino to the International Padel Federation, he stated, "Padel Pilipinas has been actively conducting clinics and trainings all over the country. Likewise, the construction of public courts to ensure accessibility to all are underway. I am confident that through the consistent efforts and unwavering dedication of Padel Pilipinas, padel will continue to grow in our country, one locality at a time." Coach Bryan Casao, who earned his professional certification from PadelMBA in Spain and who currently leads the training of padel beginners in the country, further shared that they have been partnering with local governments to introduce padel to their respective communities. "We have been to places like Tarlac, Pampanga, Laguna and Batangas. Just this month, we were in Bataan and Aurora," Casao added. "Through a talent identification program, Padel Pilipinas will nurture athletes' potential and field the very best Filipino athletes in international competitions. The federation will also continue to forge international partnerships to learn from them and to elevate the game of padel in the country. We truly believe that anyone can play padel - from a beginner with zero experience to a pro athlete who wants to compete internationally," Sec-Gen. Santos emphasized.