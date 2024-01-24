Artificial Intelligence in HR Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Artificial Intelligence in HR Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The artificial intelligence in hr market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $11.63 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Artificial Intelligence in HR Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the artificial intelligence in hr market size is predicted to reach $11.63 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1%.

The growth in the artificial intelligence in hr market is due to the rising demand for automation in HR operations. North America region is expected to hold the largest artificial intelligence in hr market share. Major players in the artificial intelligence in hr market include IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Automatic Data Processing Inc., Workday Inc., Infor, Ceridian HCM Inc., Cegid Group.

Artificial Intelligence in HR Market Segments

•By Offering: Hardware, Software, Services

•By Technology: Virtual Assistants, Metaverse, AI Chatbot, People Analytics, Machine Learning, Computer Vision, Natural Language Processing, Other Technologies

•By Enterprise Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

•By Application: Workforce Management, Talent Management, Payroll Management, Performance Management, Recruitment, Hiring, Other Applications

•By Industry: Academic, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Government, Healthcare, Information Technology(IT) And Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail, Other Industries

•By Geography: The global artificial intelligence in hr market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Artificial intelligence (AI) in HR refers to using machine learning algorithms and advanced technologies to automate and enhance human resource processes and tasks. It involves leveraging AI capabilities to analyze data, make predictions, and assist in decision-making related to HR functions.

