Speech by Minister of Education and Culture – Afioga Hon. Seu’ula Ioane Tua’au At Beginning of RTI in Samoa – Launch Event

SAMOA, January 24 - Wednesday 24th January 2024

Ladies and Gentlemen.

Talofa lava, Ni Sa Bula Vinaka, Namaste, and warm Pacific Greetings to you all!

I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the USP-STEMP Right to Information (RTI) team for putting together this significant launch event, marking the beginning of a new era for the Right to Information in Samoa. Today, we witness the fruits of collaboration between the University of the South Pacific (USP) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), propelling our Pacific nations forward.

The RTI project, initiated in 2021, aimed to educate and empower Pacific communities on the importance of information in shaping decision-making processes. As we gather on this day, we celebrate the progress of the RTI project to meet the unique needs of the Pacific.

The Right to Information (RTI) is a basic human right indicating that all information should be made available to the members of the public, and the Samoan Government has been working in this area for some years now. The Government ministries have been using Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to provide government services, communication and information to our people and other interested stakeholders. Through e-governance, information accessibility and availability will enable our people, regardless of gender, to participate equally in the development of our communities and country.

And this remains the government’s aim and objective – to serve all our people and ensure that they can get relevant information in a timely manner and are able to make informed decisions which can help in the growth of individuals, their communities as well as the country. I must add that we are already planning to establish a central information portal which can be accessed by our people to access information and data. Collaborative work will make this happen. Having a mobile app to access information would be the icing on the cake!

I express my sincere appreciation to the USP RTI team for their commitment to take this RTI initiative forward in the Pacific. We are happy that you have brought this to Samoa and there can be no better time than this.

I also acknowledge the generous support of the UK Government in funding the Pacific Anti-Corruption Project and commend the School of Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, and Physics (STEMP) for partnering with UNDP to bring this project to fruition.

The purpose of todays event is multifold:

1. Marking the official launch of RTI in Samoa, acknowledging achievements and progress.

2. Introducing RTI tools (eCourse, website, mobile app) designed for Samoa’s information accessibility.

3. Extending the impact beyond Samoa’s borders by showcasing our RTI tools to other Pacific countries.

4. Increasing awareness of Right to Information practices within Samoa, fostering collaboration

among stakeholders.

5. Emphasizing the importance of the RTI eCourse, targeting undergraduate students for empowerment.

6. Tailoring our presentation to highlight how RTI tools address Samoa’s unique needs.

7. Emphasizing the long-term impact and sustainability of our innovative digital tools for a lasting legacy. Let us remember that RTI is not merely a testament to government commitment but a vehicle for individual empowerment, allowing everyone to access accurate information in a timely manner, to make informed decisions.

I am confident that the tools launched today will illuminate a promising path for the future of RTI in the South Pacific. The collaboration between higher educational institutions, NGOs, and other Pacific Island countries will bridge existing RTI gaps in our communities.

Soifua, Vinaka Vakalevu, and Thank you.

Enjoy the remainder of the program.