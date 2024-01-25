Global Omega-3 Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Omega-3 Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Omega-3 Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $4.76 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%.” — The Business research company

The Business Research Company’s “Omega-3 Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the omega-3 market size is predicted to reach $4.76 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%.

The growth in the omega-3 market is due to the growing demand for immunity-boosting dietary supplements global. North America region is expected to hold the largest omega-3 market share. Major players in the omega-3 market include Royal DSM Naamloze Vennootschap, BASF SE, Lonza Group AG, Epax Norway AS, Croda International PLC, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Sanofi SA.

Omega-3 Market Segments

• By Type: Alpha-Linolenic Acid (ALA), Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA), Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA)

• By Source: Plant Source, Vegetable Oil, Nuts and Seeds, Soy, Marine Source, Other Sources

• By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Pharmacies and Drug Stores, Online Retailers, Other Distribution Channels

• By Application: Supplements & Functional Foods, Pharmaceuticals, Infant Formula, Animal Feed & Pet Food, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global omega-3 market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Omega 3 refers to the sort of fatty acids that play an important role in the human body. Omega 3 is available in fatty fish, fish oils, flax seeds, chia seeds, linseed oil, and walnuts. It provides a variety of health benefits, such as lower blood pressure, reducing triglycerides, slowing the occurrence of plaque within the arteries, reducing the prospect of abnormal cardiac rhythm, reducing the likelihood of coronary failure and stroke, and lessening the possibility of sudden cardiac death in people with a heart condition.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Omega-3 Market Characteristics

3. Omega-3 Market Trends And Strategies

4. Omega-3 Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Omega-3 Market Size And Growth

……

27. Omega-3 Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Omega-3 Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

