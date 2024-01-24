Overhead Cranes Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Overhead Cranes Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The overhead cranes market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $4.54 billion in 2023 to $4.83 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. ” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s “Overhead Cranes Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the overhead cranes market size is predicted to reach $6.23 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%.

The growth in the overhead cranes market is due to the increase in automation of various activities in industrial space. North America region is expected to hold the largest overhead cranes market share. Major players in the overhead cranes market include ABUS Kransysteme GmbH, Columbus McKinnon Corporation (CMCO), EMH Inc., GH Cranes & Components, Gorbel Cranes, Ace Industries Inc.

Overhead Cranes Market Segments

• By Product Type: Bridge Cranes, Gantry Cranes, Monorail Cranes, Jib Cranes

• By Type: Single Girder, Double Girder

• By Operation Type: Electric, Hydraulic, Hybrid

• By End User: Automotive, Metal & Mining, Paper, Utility, Aerospace, Shipyards, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global overhead cranes market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Overhead cranes refer to heavy-duty machinery that is capable of moving extremely heavy loads and equipment from one location to another in a precise manner using overhead space inside the facility. These cranes differ by size, type, shape, and configuration with components and accessories. They are widely used in moving materials, lifting dies from stamping machines, loading and unloading heavy goods and machinery, and feeding raw materials.

