Pacemakers Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company's Pacemakers Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s “Pacemakers Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the pacemakers market size is predicted to reach $7.25 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%.
The growth in the pacemakers market is due to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest pacemakers market share. Major players in the pacemakers market include Boston Scientific Corporation, ZOLL Medical Corporation, Medtronic plc Biotronik Medical Devices India Pvt ltd., MicroPort Scientific Corporation.
Pacemakers Market Segments
• By Type: MRI Compatible Pacemaker, Conventional Pacemaker
• By Technology: Single-Chamber Pacemaker, Dual-Chamber Pacemaker, Biventricular or CRT Pacemaker
• By Implantability: Implantable Pacemaker, External Pacemaker
• By Application: Congestive Heart Failure, Arrhythmias, Bradycardia, Tachycardia
• By End-User: Hospitals, Cardiac Care Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End Users
• By Geography: The global pacemakers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Pacemakers refer to small devices that are placed in the chest to help control the heartbeat. It is being used to prevent the heart from beating too slowly. The pacemaker is used to treat fainting spells, congestive heart failure, and hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.
The main types of pacemakers are MRI compatible pacemakers and conventional pacemakers. The MRI-compatible pacemakers are the devices that pose no known hazards in a specified MRI environment under specific devices and MRI scanner conditions. The various technologies include single-chamber pacemaker, dual-chamber pacemaker, and biventricular or CRT pacemakers, which have different implantability, such as implantable pacemaker, and external pacemaker. The numerous applications include congestive heart failure, arrhythmias, bradycardia, and tachycardia that are used by various end users, including hospitals, cardiac care centers, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.
