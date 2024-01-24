Global Plant Factory Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Plant Factory Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The plant factory market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $122.06 billion in 2023 to $131.6 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%.” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s “Plant Factory Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the plant factory market size is predicted to reach $175.37 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%.

The growth in the plant factory market is due to the rise in demand for food due to the increasing population and challenges of climate change. Western Europe region is expected to hold the largest plant factory market share. Major players in the plant factory market include AeroFarms LLC, BrightFarms Inc., Gotham Greens Holdings LLC, Bowery Farming Inc., AppHarvest Inc., Lufa Farms, Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture Co. Ltd..

Plant Factory Market Segments

• By Facility Type: Greenhouse, Indoor Farms, Other Facility Types

• By Light Type: Sunlight, Full Artificial Light

• By Growing System: Non-Soil-Based, Soil-Based, Hybrid

• By Crop type: Fruits, Vegetables, Flower And Ornamental, Other Crop Types

• By Geography: The global plant factory market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The plant factory refers to agricultural production systems designed to turn crop production into a new model by using bioinformatics and industrial automation. This system enables the supreme yield, harvesting density, and financial impact by controlling the plant growth environment artificially. Plant Factory uses artificial controlled light, moisture, temperature, and carbon dioxide concentrations to grow plants and vegetables.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Plant Factory Market Characteristics

3. Plant Factory Market Trends And Strategies

4. Plant Factory Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Plant Factory Market Size And Growth

……

27. Plant Factory Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Plant Factory Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

