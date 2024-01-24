Submit Release
Royalton Barracks // DUI Refusal

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24B2000367

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Arrato                            

STATION: VSP Royalton                    

CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 24 January 2024 / 2113 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Prince Street, Randolph, VT 05060

VIOLATION: DUI Refusal

 

ACCUSED: James M. Demers                                             

AGE: 67

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alburgh, VT

 

VICTIM: N/A

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 01/24/2024, at approximately 2113 hours, Troopers from the Royalton Barracks responded to Prince Street in Randolph, VT for the report of an intoxicated male sitting in a vehicle. The operator was identified as James M. Demers (67) of Bethel, VT. While speaking with Demers, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Demers was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Vermont State Police – Royalton Barracks for processing. Demers was released with a citation to appear in court on 2/7/24 at 0830 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:   02/07/2024   0830 hrs       

COURT: Orange County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Probationary Trooper Daniel Arrato

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks – Troop B

2011 VT Route 107

Bethel, VT 05032

(802) 585-0725

 

