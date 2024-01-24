Royalton Barracks // DUI Refusal
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B2000367
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Arrato
STATION: VSP Royalton
CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933
DATE/TIME: 24 January 2024 / 2113 hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: Prince Street, Randolph, VT 05060
VIOLATION: DUI Refusal
ACCUSED: James M. Demers
AGE: 67
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alburgh, VT
VICTIM: N/A
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 01/24/2024, at approximately 2113 hours, Troopers from the Royalton Barracks responded to Prince Street in Randolph, VT for the report of an intoxicated male sitting in a vehicle. The operator was identified as James M. Demers (67) of Bethel, VT. While speaking with Demers, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Demers was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Vermont State Police – Royalton Barracks for processing. Demers was released with a citation to appear in court on 2/7/24 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/07/2024 0830 hrs
COURT: Orange County
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Probationary Trooper Daniel Arrato
Vermont State Police
Royalton Barracks – Troop B
2011 VT Route 107
Bethel, VT 05032
(802) 585-0725