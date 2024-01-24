Royalton Barracks // DUI Refusal

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 24B2000367

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Arrato

STATION: VSP Royalton

CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933

DATE/TIME: 24 January 2024 / 2113 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Prince Street, Randolph, VT 05060

VIOLATION: DUI Refusal

ACCUSED: James M. Demers

AGE: 67

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alburgh, VT

VICTIM: N/A

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 01/24/2024, at approximately 2113 hours, Troopers from the Royalton Barracks responded to Prince Street in Randolph, VT for the report of an intoxicated male sitting in a vehicle. The operator was identified as James M. Demers (67) of Bethel, VT. While speaking with Demers, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Demers was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Vermont State Police – Royalton Barracks for processing. Demers was released with a citation to appear in court on 2/7/24 at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/07/2024 0830 hrs

COURT: Orange County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

