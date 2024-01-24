Royalton Barracks / Assault of Protected Professional
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B2000368
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brian Jordan
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 01/23/2024 at approximately 2318 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Royalton Barracks
VIOLATION: Assault of Protected Professional
ACCUSED: Carolyn J. Demers
AGE: 65
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alburgh, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 01/23/2024 at approximately 2318 hours, Troopers of the VSP Royalton Barracks were releasing Carolyn Demers from protective custody to a family member. While Demers was being released, she assaulted a Trooper. Demers was subsequently arrested for the offense. She was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division and lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility for lack of $500 bail.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/24/2024 at 1230 hours
COURT: Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $500
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.