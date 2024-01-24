Royalton Barracks / Assault of Protected Professional

Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24B2000368

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brian Jordan                              

STATION: Royalton Barracks                      

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 01/23/2024 at approximately 2318 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Royalton Barracks

VIOLATION: Assault of Protected Professional

 

ACCUSED: Carolyn J. Demers

AGE: 65

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alburgh, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 01/23/2024 at approximately 2318 hours, Troopers of the VSP Royalton Barracks were releasing Carolyn Demers from protective custody to a family member. While Demers was being released, she assaulted a Trooper. Demers was subsequently arrested for the offense. She was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division and lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility for lack of $500 bail.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/24/2024 at 1230 hours            

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility      

BAIL: $500

MUG SHOT: No

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

