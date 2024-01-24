St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI #1-Drugs

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 24A4000526

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper William Nally

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: (802) 748-7111

DATE/TIME: January 23, 2024 / 2014 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91S MM 128

VIOLATION: DUI Drugs

ACCUSED: Jennifer Lane

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 01/24/2024, at approximately 2014 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury barracks observed a disabled vehicle on Interstate 91 at mile marker 128. Upon speaking with the operator, Jennifer Lane, Troopers observed numerous signs of impairment. Lane was subsequently placed under arrest and transported the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Lane was released with a citation to appear at Caledonia Superior Court Criminal Division on 4/29/24 at 0830 to answer to the charges of DUI-Drugs.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/29/2024 0830 hrs

COURT: Caledonia County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.