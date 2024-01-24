St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI #1-Drugs
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4000526
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper William Nally
STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 748-7111
DATE/TIME: January 23, 2024 / 2014 hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91S MM 128
VIOLATION: DUI Drugs
ACCUSED: Jennifer Lane
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 01/24/2024, at approximately 2014 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury barracks observed a disabled vehicle on Interstate 91 at mile marker 128. Upon speaking with the operator, Jennifer Lane, Troopers observed numerous signs of impairment. Lane was subsequently placed under arrest and transported the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Lane was released with a citation to appear at Caledonia Superior Court Criminal Division on 4/29/24 at 0830 to answer to the charges of DUI-Drugs.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/29/2024 0830 hrs
COURT: Caledonia County
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.