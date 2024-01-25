On-Board Charger Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

On-Board Charger Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The on-board charger market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $10.09 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.5%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “On-Board Charger Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the on-board charger market size is predicted to reach $10.09 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.5%.

The growth in the on-board charger market is due to the increase in demand for electric vehicles. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest on-board charger market share. Major players in the on-board charger market include Delta Energy Systems Corp., Toyota Motor Corporation, Eaton Corporation, STMicroelectronics NV, Stercom Power Solutions GmbH.

On-Board Charger Market Segments

• By Power Output: Below 7.2 kW, 7.2 kW–15 kW, Above 15 kW

• By Sales Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket

• By Vehicle Type: Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

• By Geography: The global on-board charger market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The on-board charger refers to a device or energy supply system that is built for the vehicle to charge the traction battery of an electric vehicle (EV) or hybrid electric vehicle (HEV). The primary purpose of an on-board charger (OBC) is to transfer and manage the flow of electricity from the power grid to the battery. This onboard charger (OBC) allows the battery to get recharged from the AC mains at home or from outlets found in private or public charging stations, which provides constant current or voltage charging.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. On-Board Charger Market Characteristics

3. On-Board Charger Market Trends And Strategies

4. On-Board Charger Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. On-Board Charger Market Size And Growth

……

27. On-Board Charger Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. On-Board Charger Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

