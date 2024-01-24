Orthopedic Power Tools Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Orthopedic Power Tools Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The orthopedic power tools market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $1.33 billion in 2023 to $1.43 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%.” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s “Orthopedic Power Tools Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the orthopedic power tools market size is predicted to reach $1.81 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%.

The growth in the orthopedic power tools market is due to the increasing prevalence of orthopedic disorders among the global population. North America region is expected to hold the largest orthopedic power tools market share. Major players in the orthopedic power tools market include De Soutter Medical Ltd., B Braun Melsungen AG, Aygun Surgical Instruments Co. Inc., Medtronic PLC, DePuy Synthes Inc., ConMed Corporation.

Orthopedic Power Tools Market Segments

• By Product Type: Large Bone Orthopedic Power Tools, Small Bone Orthopedic Power Tools, High Speed Bone Orthopedic Power Tools, Orthopedic Reamers

• By Technology: Pneumatic Powered, Battery Operated, Electric Powered

• By End User: Orthopedic Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• By Geography: The global orthopedic power tools market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Orthopedic power tools refer to tools used to perform surgery on bone or bone fragments. These tools perform functions such as drilling, sawing, reaming, screwing, and others. Orthopedic power tools are employed in every area of orthopedic surgery, from wound treatment by pulse lavage to drilling and reaming in long bone fractures with screws and intramedullary nails.

