Durable Medical Equipment Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Durable Medical Equipment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The durable medical equipment market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $295.59 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033.

The Business Research Company’s “Durable Medical Equipment Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the durable medical equipment market size is predicted to reach $295.59 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%.

The growth in the durable medical equipment market is due to the rise in the aging population. North America region is expected to hold the largest durable medical equipment market share. Major players in the durable medical equipment market include Invacare Corporation, GF Health Products Inc., Stryker Corporation, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Koninklijke Philips N.

Durable Medical Equipment Market Segments

•By Product: Personal Mobility Devices, Bathroom Safety Devices And Medical Furniture, Monitoring And Therapeutic Devices, Other Products

•By Payer: Public, Private, Out-Of-Pocket

•By End-Use: Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Home Healthcare, Other End-Uses

•By Geography: The global durable medical equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Durable medical equipment (DME) refers to any medical device or supplies that are necessary to maintain a person’s health and can be used on a long-term basis. These are ordered by a doctor, a qualified nurse practitioner, a physician assistant, or a clinical nurse specialist for a patient's routine, long-term use.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Durable Medical Equipment Market Characteristics

3. Durable Medical Equipment Market Trends And Strategies

4. Durable Medical Equipment Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Durable Medical Equipment Market Size And Growth

……

27. Durable Medical Equipment Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Durable Medical Equipment Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

