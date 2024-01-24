Neurotechnology Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The neurotechnology market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $25.66 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%.”
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Neurotechnology Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the neurotechnology market size is predicted to reach $25.66 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%.

The growth in the neurotechnology market is due to the increased prevalence of neurological conditions. North America region is expected to hold the largest neurotechnology market share. Major players in the neurotechnology market include General Electric, Medtronic PLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, EndoStim Inc.

Neurotechnology Market Segments
• By Conditions: Cognitive Disorders, Pain Treatment, Urinary And Faecal Incontinence, Epilepsy, Parkinson's Disease, Hearing Conditions, Sleep Disorder, Depression, Other Conditions
• By Type: Imaging Modalities, Neurostimulation, Cranial Surface Measurement, Neurological Implants, Other Types
• By End Use: Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Hospitals, Homecare Facilities, Other End Uses
• By Geography: The global neurotechnology market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Neurotechnology is the study and interaction of the nervous system, which includes the brain and other parts of the nervous system. Neurotechnology can be used in clinical settings to influence the brain or nervous system, such as in therapeutic or rehabilitative contexts.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Neurotechnology Market Characteristics
3. Neurotechnology Market Trends And Strategies
4. Neurotechnology Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Neurotechnology Market Size And Growth
……
27. Neurotechnology Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Neurotechnology Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

