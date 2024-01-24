Rat Model Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Rat Model Global Market Report 2024

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The rat model market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.34 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%.” — The Business Research Company

As per TBRC's market forecast, the rat model market size is predicted to reach $2.34 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%.

The growth in the rat model market is due to the rising incidence of chronic diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest rat model market share. Major players in the rat model market include Genoway S.A., Biomere, Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals Inc., Horizon Discovery Group PLC, Transviragen Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

The growth in the rat model market is due to the rising incidence of chronic diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest rat model market share. Major players in the rat model market include Genoway S.A., Biomere, Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals Inc., Horizon Discovery Group PLC, Transviragen Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Rat Model Market Segments

• By Type: Knockout, Outbred, Inbred, Hybrid, Immunodeficient, Conditioned

• By Service: Cryopreservation, Breeding, Re-derivation, Genetic Testing, Quarantine Depending, Other Services

• By Technology: Nuclear Transferase, Microinjection, Embryonic Stem Cell, Other Technologies

• By Application: Oncology, Neurology, Immunology, Toxicology, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global rat model market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The rat model refers to a process that uses rat functional genes, cells, tissues, and organs. These mouse models are employed to simulate both pathological and healthy conditions of the human immune system. The use of humanized rat models is crucial for preclinical research since they may be used to simulate human disease states, evaluate the effectiveness of compounds, and examine how they affect human proteins.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Rat Model Market Characteristics

3. Rat Model Market Trends And Strategies

4. Rat Model Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Rat Model Market Size And Growth

……

27. Rat Model Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Rat Model Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

