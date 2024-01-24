Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s “Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the cell & gene therapy manufacturing services market size is predicted to reach $15.77 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6%.

The growth in the cell & gene therapy manufacturing services market is due to the high incidence of cancer and other target diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest cell & gene therapy manufacturing services market share. Major players in the cell & gene therapy manufacturing services market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Lonza Group AG, Catalent Inc., WuXi AppTec.

Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market Segments

• By Type: Gene Therapy, Cell Therapy

• By Indication: Central Nervous System Disorders, Ophthalmology Diseases, Cardiovascular Diseases, Infectious Diseases, Orthopedic Diseases, Oncology Diseases

• By Application: Commercial Manufacturing, Clinical Manufacturing

• By End-user: Academic And Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global cell & gene therapy manufacturing services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Cell and gene therapy manufacturing services refer to the manufacturing and quality-testing services for gene and cell therapy products. It aids in the advancement and production of remedies for degenerative illnesses, tissue injuries, and genetic abnormalities. These services include good manufacturing practices ancillary reagents, flow cytometry, immunoassays, and gene engineering services.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market Characteristics

3. Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market Trends And Strategies

4. Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market Size And Growth

……

27. Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

