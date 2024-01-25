Home Furnishings Stores Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Home Furnishings Stores Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the home furnishings stores market size is predicted to reach $267.45 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%.
The growth in the home furnishings stores market is due to the growing interest in interior design. North America region is expected to hold the largest home furnishings stores market share. Major players in the home furnishings stores market include Ashley furniture industries Ltd., Duresta Upholestry Ltd., Kimball International, Shaw Industries Group Inc., Inter IKEA Group.
Home Furnishings Stores Market Segments
• By Product Type: Home Furniture, Home Textile, Wall Décor
• By Price Point: Mass, Premium
• By Application: E-Commerce Sales, In-store Sales
• By Geography: The global home furnishings stores market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=9799&type=smp
Home furnishings stores refer to retail store that sells household equipment, usually made of wood, metal, plastics, marble, glass, fabrics, or related materials of a room, home, or office. These businesses are typically run from showrooms, and many provide interior decoration services in addition to product sales.
Read More On The Home Furnishings Stores Global Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/home-furnishings-stores-global-market-report
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Home Furnishings Stores Market Characteristics
3. Home Furnishings Stores Market Trends And Strategies
4. Home Furnishings Stores Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Home Furnishings Stores Market Size And Growth
……
27. Home Furnishings Stores Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Home Furnishings Stores Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:
Home Health Care And Residential Nursing Care Services Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/home-health-care-and-residential-nursing-care-services-global-market-report
Home Automation Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/home-automation-global-market-report
Office Supplies (Except Paper) Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/office-supplies-except-paper-manufacturing-global-market-report
Contact Information
The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info
Check out our:
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/
Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
(17) Building the Future: The Construction Market - YouTube