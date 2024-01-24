Nonwovens Market Surges Forward, Reaching US$ 86.2 Billion in 2033, Poised for Continued Growth, According to Persistence Market Research

Nonwovens, essential for healthcare applications, provide effective protection against biological agents. The U.S. market holds a significant global share, highlighting its crucial role in delivering reliable solutions

Persistence Market Research (PMR) has conducted a comprehensive assessment of the global nonwovens market, projecting a robust expansion at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.1% from 2023 to 2033. According to the findings, the market is expected to achieve a noteworthy valuation of US$ 86.2 Billion by the conclusion of the forecast period.

The Nonwoven market fabrics, integral to this industry, are created by bonding fibers through chemical adhesion, mechanical or heat treatment, or a combination of these methods. The manufacturing processes involve various standard technologies, including spunlaid, drylaid, and wetlaid, with prominent spunlaid technologies such as meltblown and spunbond playing a key role.

With diverse applications, nonwoven fabric materials find use in both hygiene and industrial sectors. Hygiene applications encompass disposable products like diapers, adult incontinence items, and feminine care products. On the industrial front, nonwoven fabrics are utilized in geotextiles, wallwraps, ground covers, furniture fabrics, and medical protective apparel.

Renowned for their lightweight and comfort, nonwoven fabrics are prominently featured in the textile and automotive industries. These materials, being 15 to 20% lighter than alternatives, contribute to reducing vehicle weight by up to 2 kilograms. The escalating demand for lightweight, high-strength interior materials in the automotive sector emerges as a key driver propelling the growth of the nonwovens industry.

Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue 2022 US$ 47.7 Billion Estimated Revenue 2033 US$ 86.2 Billion Growth Rate - CAGR 6.1% Forecast Period 2022-2033 No. of Pages 235 Pages Market Segmentation Technology

Material

Application

Region Regions Covered North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa

South Asia & Pacific Key Companies Profiled Glatfelter Company

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Toray Industries

Lydall Inc.

Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj

Berry Global Inc.

Suominen Corporation

TWE group

The Freudenberg Group

PFNonwovens Group

Johns Manville Corporation

Fitesa

Kinsei Seishi Co., Ltd.

Willacoochee Industrial Fabrics, Inc.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Market Growth Drivers:

Automotive Industry Demand: The automotive sector is a major contributor to the growth of the nonwovens industry. The lightweight and high-strength properties of nonwoven materials make them increasingly popular in the production of automotive interior components, contributing to reduced vehicle weight and improved fuel efficiency.

Hygiene Applications: The hygiene segment, encompassing products like disposable diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine care items, continues to drive demand for nonwoven fabrics. These materials offer comfort, absorbency, and cost-effectiveness in personal care applications.

Versatile Industrial Applications: Nonwoven fabrics find extensive applications in various industrial sectors, including geotextiles, wallwraps, ground covers, furniture fabrics, and medical protective apparel. The versatility of nonwovens makes them suitable for diverse uses, fueling demand across different industries.

Technological Advancements: Ongoing advancements in manufacturing technologies, particularly in spunlaid techniques like meltblown and spunbond, contribute to improved product quality, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness. This enhances the overall competitiveness of nonwoven materials in the market.

Environmental Considerations: Growing awareness and concerns about environmental sustainability drive the adoption of nonwoven materials as they can often be recycled or are biodegradable. This aligns with the increasing emphasis on eco-friendly and sustainable solutions across various industries.

Market Restraints:

Raw Material Price Volatility: Fluctuations in the prices of raw materials used in nonwoven production, such as petroleum-based products, can pose a challenge for manufacturers. Unpredictable material costs can affect profit margins and overall industry stability.

Environmental Concerns: While nonwoven materials are often considered more sustainable than traditional textiles, concerns about environmental impact still exist. Issues related to disposal and recyclability of certain nonwoven products may lead to increased scrutiny and regulations.

Technological Barriers: The adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies, such as meltblown and spunbond, requires significant investments. Smaller manufacturers or those in emerging markets may face challenges in implementing these technologies, affecting their competitiveness.

Limited Product Differentiation: The nonwovens market may experience challenges in product differentiation. Similar product offerings from various manufacturers can lead to increased competition based on price rather than unique features, impacting profit margins.

Dependency on End-Use Industries: The nonwovens industry is closely tied to the performance of end-use sectors like automotive, healthcare, and hygiene. Economic downturns or disruptions in these industries can have a direct negative impact on the demand for nonwoven materials.

Quality and Performance Standards: Meeting and maintaining high-quality standards, especially in critical applications like medical protective apparel, can be demanding. Stricter regulations and quality control requirements may pose challenges for some manufacturers.

Opportunities:

Innovation in Sustainable Materials: Growing consumer awareness of environmental issues creates an opportunity for the development of sustainable and eco-friendly nonwoven materials. Manufacturers can explore bio-based raw materials, recycling technologies, and biodegradable options to meet the demand for environmentally conscious products.

Healthcare Sector Expansion: The increasing focus on healthcare and hygiene, especially in the wake of global health crises, presents opportunities for nonwoven materials. The demand for medical protective apparel, surgical masks, and other healthcare-related products provides a significant growth avenue for the industry.

Technological Advancements: Continued advancements in manufacturing technologies, such as improvements in spunlaid techniques and machinery efficiency, offer opportunities for enhanced product quality and cost-effectiveness. Investing in research and development can lead to innovative nonwoven solutions.

Customization and Specialty Applications: Offering customized nonwoven solutions for specific applications and industries presents an opportunity for market differentiation. Manufacturers can explore specialty nonwovens tailored to unique requirements in sectors like filtration, automotive, and medical.

E-commerce and Online Retail Trends: The rise of e-commerce and online retail creates opportunities for nonwoven products in packaging materials, protective packaging, and other logistics solutions. Nonwovens can provide lightweight and durable alternatives for packaging needs in the growing e-commerce market.

Country-wise Insights

What is the market growth outlook in the U.S.?

In 2023, the U.S. nonwoven market is poised to claim a significant global market share. The upswing is attributed to a burgeoning aging population and a surge in chronic diseases, driving heightened demand for medical and adult incontinence products within the nation.

Benefiting from a robust medical infrastructure and cutting-edge technologies, the United States experiences a boost in medical tourism and healthcare activities. This, coupled with a rising patient population, is set to fuel the need for disposable items like gowns, gloves, masks, surgical caps, and bed liners. As a result, the demand for nonwoven products is expected to witness substantial growth throughout the forecast period.

What is the market scenario of nonwovens in the Chinese market?

China is poised to make a substantial impact on the global nonwoven market in both volume and value terms. This is primarily attributed to escalating demand from diverse industries such as medical and pharmaceuticals, food and agriculture, manufacturing, mining, power, and energy. Factors contributing to this surge include a burgeoning population, increased investments in the medical and healthcare sector, rising per capita income, and the rapid expansion of the construction industry.

The robust growth of China's textile industry, supported by substantial public and private investments, further propels the overall industry. Anticipating sustained demand, numerous manufacturers in the country are planning to expand capacities and boost production in the nonwoven sector. These factors collectively contribute to a high growth trajectory for the market during the forecast period.

Category-wise Insights

How does the spunbond segment fairing in the market?

In 2023, the spunbond segment leads the global nonwovens market in value, driven by increased use in geotextiles for infrastructure projects and emerging applications like shale gas and mining. Growing demand in the hygiene and medical sectors further fuels the spunbond segment's dominance.

What is the demand outlook of the polypropylene segment in the market?

In 2023, the polypropylene segment leads the nonwoven market, driven by its cost-effectiveness and versatile chemical properties. Widely used in sanitary products, industrial applications, and infrastructure projects, polypropylene's growth is fueled by increased demand and investments in developing economies.

Some of the market players:

Glatfelter Company: A global supplier of engineered materials, Glatfelter specializes in manufacturing nonwoven materials used in various industries, including hygiene, healthcare, and filtration.

A global supplier of engineered materials, Glatfelter specializes in manufacturing nonwoven materials used in various industries, including hygiene, healthcare, and filtration. DuPont de Nemours, Inc.: DuPont is a multinational company known for its diversified products. In the nonwovens sector, DuPont offers innovative solutions, including materials for protective apparel, filtration, and industrial applications.

DuPont is a multinational company known for its diversified products. In the nonwovens sector, DuPont offers innovative solutions, including materials for protective apparel, filtration, and industrial applications. Kimberly-Clark Corporation: A leading player in the personal care and hygiene industry, Kimberly-Clark is renowned for its consumer products like diapers and tissues, utilizing nonwoven materials for their production.

A leading player in the personal care and hygiene industry, Kimberly-Clark is renowned for its consumer products like diapers and tissues, utilizing nonwoven materials for their production. Asahi Kasei Corporation: Asahi Kasei is a Japanese multinational company with a focus on diversified products, including nonwovens used in applications such as medical and hygiene products.

Asahi Kasei is a Japanese multinational company with a focus on diversified products, including nonwovens used in applications such as medical and hygiene products. Toray Industries: Toray Industries is a global technology company producing a range of materials, including nonwovens, for applications like automotive, healthcare, and filtration.

Toray Industries is a global technology company producing a range of materials, including nonwovens, for applications like automotive, healthcare, and filtration. Lydall Inc.: Lydall is a manufacturer of specialty engineered products, offering nonwoven solutions for filtration, industrial, and healthcare applications.

Lydall is a manufacturer of specialty engineered products, offering nonwoven solutions for filtration, industrial, and healthcare applications. Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj: Ahlstrom-Munksjö is a Finnish company specializing in sustainable fiber-based materials, providing nonwoven solutions for applications like medical, transportation, and industrial.

Ahlstrom-Munksjö is a Finnish company specializing in sustainable fiber-based materials, providing nonwoven solutions for applications like medical, transportation, and industrial. Berry Global Inc.: Berry Global is a global manufacturer of nonwoven materials, offering solutions for various industries, including healthcare, hygiene, and industrial applications.

Berry Global is a global manufacturer of nonwoven materials, offering solutions for various industries, including healthcare, hygiene, and industrial applications. Suominen Corporation: Suominen is a Finnish company specializing in nonwoven products for wipes, hygiene, and medical applications, known for its sustainable and innovative solutions.

Suominen is a Finnish company specializing in nonwoven products for wipes, hygiene, and medical applications, known for its sustainable and innovative solutions. TWE group: TWE Group is a European provider of nonwoven solutions, serving industries such as hygiene, medical, and industrial applications.

TWE Group is a European provider of nonwoven solutions, serving industries such as hygiene, medical, and industrial applications. The Freudenberg Group: A global technology group, Freudenberg offers nonwoven solutions for diverse applications, including filtration, automotive, and medical.

A global technology group, Freudenberg offers nonwoven solutions for diverse applications, including filtration, automotive, and medical. PFNonwovens Group: PFNonwovens is a global producer of nonwoven textiles, supplying products for hygiene, medical, and industrial applications.

PFNonwovens is a global producer of nonwoven textiles, supplying products for hygiene, medical, and industrial applications. Johns Manville Corporation: Johns Manville is a leading manufacturer of insulation and roofing materials, utilizing nonwoven products in construction and industrial applications.





Nonwovens Market Segmentation

By Technology:

Spunlaid

Spunbond

Polypropylene

Polyester

Polyethylene

Bicomponent fibre

Spun-Melt-Spun (SMS)

Meltblown

Drylaid

Wetlaid

By Material:

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polyester

Nylon

Polyurethane

Rayon

By Application:

Construction

Geotextile

Wall Wraps

Ground Covers

Textiles

Furniture Fabrics

Carpet

Medical Protective Apparel

Industrial Protective Apparel

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Pacific

Middle East and Africa

