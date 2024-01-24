Asset-Backed Securities Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Asset-Backed Securities Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the asset-backed securities market size is predicted to reach $3112.45 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%.
The growth in the asset-backed securities market is due to Increasing real estate activities. North America region is expected to hold the largest asset-backed securities market share. Major players in the asset-backed securities market include Bank of America Corporation, Citigroup Inc., Wells Fargo And Company, BNP Paribas, Morgan Stanley, American Express, HSBC Group.
Asset-Backed Securities Market Segments
• By Type: Existing Assets, Future Cash Flow
• By Application: Real Estate, Travel, Finance, Healthcare, Education
• By Downstream Industry: Small And Medium Enterprises (SME), Large Enterprise
• By Geography: The global asset-backed securities market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Asset-backed securities refer to a type of financial investment collateralized by an underlying pool of assets. Asset-backed securities are essential because they allow investors to invest in assets without purchasing the underlying asset.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Asset-Backed Securities Market Characteristics
3. Asset-Backed Securities Market Trends And Strategies
4. Asset-Backed Securities Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Asset-Backed Securities Market Size And Growth
……
27. Asset-Backed Securities Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Asset-Backed Securities Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
