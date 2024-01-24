Higher Olefins Market is projected to surpass US$8.505 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.68%
The higher olefins market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.68% from US$6.173 billion in 2021 to US$8.505 billion in 2028.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the higher olefins market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.68% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$8.505 billion by 2028.
The Higher Olefins Market is expanding rapidly, owing to several main factors. Increasing demand for higher olefins in the manufacturing of different chemicals, such as synthetic lubricants and detergents, is a key growth driver. Higher olefins are required in the production of polyethene and other plastics, thus the rising automobile and manufacturing industries thrive on this need even more. Furthermore, increased usage of higher olefins in the pharmaceutical and personal care sectors leads to market development. Technological developments in manufacturing techniques, such as metathesis and alkylation, improve efficiency, propelling the market higher.
Higher olefins are a kind of organic chemical that has a carbon-carbon double bond at the top of the carbon chain. They are often created as a byproduct of petroleum refining and are utilized in the manufacture of different industrial chemicals such as detergents, polymers, and synthetic lubricants. Higher olefins' characteristics are mostly governed by their molecular weight and carbon chain length. Higher olefins with longer carbon chains have higher boiling temperatures and are more viscous, whereas shorter chains are more volatile and have lower boiling points. Higher olefins are beneficial in a variety of applications, including the manufacturing of synthetic lubricants with high viscosity.
The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance, in September 2023, ExxonMobil announced the opening of two new chemical production units at its Baytown, Texas, plant. ExxonMobil's $2 billion expansion is part of the company's long-term growth ambitions to produce higher-value products from its Gulf Coast refining and chemical operations in the United States.
Based on product type the global higher olefins market is divided into Purity(4N), Purity(5N) and Purity(6N). High-purity 4N (99.99%) olefins are frequently employed in the production of speciality chemicals, particularly in the pharmaceutical sector. High purity assures the quality and uniformity of the finished product, making it an important aspect of pharmaceutical manufacture. 4N higher olefins are also used in the manufacturing of perfumes, flavours, and high-performance lubricants. The market for high-purity 4N olefins is likely to expand considerably during the forecast period due to rising demand for high-quality medicines and speciality chemicals. The expanding healthcare industry and the demand for novel pharmaceuticals are the primary drivers of this segment's growth.
Based on application the global higher olefins market is divided into paints and coatings, surfactants, corrosion inhibitors, agricultural chemicals, lubricant additives and others. Among these, the surfactants segment is likely to have a major maker share and is poised to expand at a high CAGR over the forecast period. Surfactants are essential in a variety of sectors, including household and personal care goods, as well as industrial uses. Higher olefins, with their varied chemical characteristics, play an important role in surfactant compositions, emulsifying, wetting, and dispersing. Furthermore, the increased emphasis on sustainable and eco-friendly formulations is likely to increase the use of greater olefin-based surfactants. Higher olefins' position in surfactants may lead to significant market expansion as businesses emphasize environmentally friendly solutions, making it the main application category in the worldwide higher olefins market.
Based on geography Europe, with several key nations, is a prominent region in the higher olefins market. Increased demand from end-use sectors such as packaging, construction, and automotive is expected to drive growth in the European higher olefins market. The car industry's drive toward lightweight materials and fuel economy has also increased demand for higher olefins. The European petrochemical sector is mature, and various businesses are investing in R&D to improve the production of higher olefins. The utilization of modern technology and renewable feedstock is likely to propel market expansion.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global higher olefins market, that have been covered are Exxon Mobil Corporation, Janex SA, SIigma Aldrich, Honeywell International Inc., American Chemistry Council, Inc., Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Sasol, Shell Global, SABIC, Sumitomo Chemical.
The market analytics report segments the higher olefins market using the following criteria:
• BY PRODUCT TYPE
o Purity(4N)
o Purity(5N)
o Purity(6N)
• BY APPLICATION
o Paints and Coatings
o Surfactants
o Corrosion Inhibitors
o Agricultural Chemicals
o Lubricant Additives
o Others
• BY GEOGRAPHY
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• Germany
• France
• United Kingdom
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• South Korea
• India
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Taiwan
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Exxon Mobil Corporation
• Janex SA
• SIigma Aldrich
• Honeywell International Inc.
• American Chemistry Council, Inc.
• Chevron Phillips Chemical Company
• Sasol
• Shell Global
• SABIC
• Sumitomo Chemical
