Asia-Pacific Automotive Performance Tuning and Engine Remapping Services Market Expected to Grow $8.69 Billion By 2031

Asia-Pacific Automotive Performance Tuning and Engine Remapping Services Market

A rise in demand for high-power engines & fine-tuned engines, implementation of advanced techniques for improving fuel consumption

PORTLAND, OR, US, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Asia-Pacific Automotive Performance Tuning and Engine Remapping Services Market by Product type, Vehicle type, and Tuning stage: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031,” the Asia-Pacific automotive performance tuning and engine remapping services market was valued at $4.31 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $8.69 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2031.

The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chains, competitive scenarios, and regional landscapes. This research offers valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.

The production and sale of passenger vehicles have seen a significant increase in developing Asian countries such as India, China, and Japan. For instance, in August 2021, Tata Motors, a leading automobile manufacturer recorded a 51% growth in passenger vehicle sales. In addition, vehicle components need to change over time, owning to reduced performance levels. Vehicle performance tuning helps to improve the inbuild power capacity of the vehicle to the maximum level. These factors are anticipated to supplement the demand for passenger vehicles performance tuning.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Leading market players of the Asia-Pacific automotive performance tuning and engine remapping services market analyzed in the research include Blitz Co., Ltd., CODE 6 Tuning, DK Tuning, DNA Tuning Malaysia, Dynamic Performance System, ECU-TECH AUSTRALIA, EPG Group, HKS Co., Ltd., JUN Auto (Tanaka Industrial Co., Ltd.), KS Motorsport, Mines Co. Ltd., Powerhouse Amuse Co., Ltd, Quantum Tuning, Roo Systems, VAG Singapore Pte Ltd., and Wolf Moto.

Based on vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than 50% of the Asia-Pacific automotive performance tuning and engine remapping services market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the motorcycle segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2031.

However, the engine produces higher power when the engine control unit (ECU) is remapped. It may have an impact on the engine's and other components' long-term reliability as they are under high stress to create that extra level of power. As the engine's limiters have been removed, the tuning process is anticipated to certainly put the engine under extra stress. This is expected to eventually lead to more wear and tear, as well as an increased risk of engine failure due to higher stress. Moreover, incorrect ECU tuning can cause injector leaks, intake & exhaust system issues, and other issues.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By product type, the interior segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By vehicle type, the passenger vehicle system segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By tuning stage, the stage 1 segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By country, Indonesia is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on country, Japan held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-fourth of the Asia-Pacific automotive performance tuning and engine remapping services market share, and is projected to maintain its significant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, Indonesia is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

