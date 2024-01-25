Oncology Nutrition Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company's Oncology Nutrition Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Oncology Nutrition Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the oncology nutrition market size is predicted to reach $2.81 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%.
The growth in the oncology nutrition market is due to an increase in the prevalence of cancer. North America region is expected to hold the largest oncology nutrition market share. Major players in the oncology nutrition market include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Danone India, Abbott Laboratories, Nestle S.A., Hormel Foods Corporation, Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd.
Oncology Nutrition Market Segments
• By Cancer Type: Blood Cancer, Breast Cancer, Stomach and Gastrointestinal Cancers, Liver Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Other Cancer Types
• By Nutrition: Enteral Nutrition, Parenteral Nutrition
• By End-Users: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Other End Users
• By Geography: The global oncology nutrition market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Oncology nutrition refers to eating a healthy and balanced diet prescribed for a cancer patient. Eating the right kinds of food before, during, and after treatment can help patients feel better and stay stronger. Oncology nutrition is used to improve clinical outcomes in certain cancer types.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Oncology Nutrition Market Characteristics
3. Oncology Nutrition Market Trends And Strategies
4. Oncology Nutrition Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Oncology Nutrition Market Size And Growth
……
27. Oncology Nutrition Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Oncology Nutrition Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
