Oncology Nutrition Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Oncology Nutrition Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The oncology nutrition market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.81 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Oncology Nutrition Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the oncology nutrition market size is predicted to reach $2.81 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%.

The growth in the oncology nutrition market is due to an increase in the prevalence of cancer. North America region is expected to hold the largest oncology nutrition market share. Major players in the oncology nutrition market include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Danone India, Abbott Laboratories, Nestle S.A., Hormel Foods Corporation, Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd.

Oncology Nutrition Market Segments

• By Cancer Type: Blood Cancer, Breast Cancer, Stomach and Gastrointestinal Cancers, Liver Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Other Cancer Types

• By Nutrition: Enteral Nutrition, Parenteral Nutrition

• By End-Users: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global oncology nutrition market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Oncology nutrition refers to eating a healthy and balanced diet prescribed for a cancer patient. Eating the right kinds of food before, during, and after treatment can help patients feel better and stay stronger. Oncology nutrition is used to improve clinical outcomes in certain cancer types.

