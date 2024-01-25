Ocular Implants Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Ocular Implants Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the ocular implants market size is predicted to reach $22.96 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0%.
The growth in the ocular implants market is due to the rise in the geriatric population across the globe. North America region is expected to hold the largest ocular implants market share. Major players in the ocular implants market include Alcon Inc., Bausch & Lomb Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, STAAR Surgical Company, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Morcher GmbH.
Ocular Implants Market Segments
• By Product: Intraocular Lens, Corneal Implants, Orbital Implants, Glaucoma Implants, Other Products
• By Application: Glaucoma Surgery, Diabetic Retinopathy, Age-Related Macular Degeneration
• By End-User: Specialty Eye Institutes, Hospitals, Clinics
• By Geography: The global ocular implants market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Ocular implants are used to improve the eye vision of a person. These implants help improve the fixing sight of people who have lost an eye to injury or disease, commonly called a glass eye, made up of hard plastic acrylic. The prosthetic eye has a shell form consisting of a clear, artificial lens implant used to replace a cloudy natural lens in cataract surgery.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Ocular Implants Market Characteristics
3. Ocular Implants Market Trends And Strategies
4. Ocular Implants Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Ocular Implants Market Size And Growth
……
27. Ocular Implants Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Ocular Implants Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
