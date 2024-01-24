Plant-Based Protein Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s Plant-Based Protein Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s “Plant-Based Protein Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the plant-based protein market size is predicted to reach $107.28 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.8%.
The growth in the plant-based protein market is due to the increasing awareness of health and wellness. North America region is expected to hold the largest plant-based protein market share. Major players in the plant-based protein market include Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences, Axiom Foods Inc., Cargill Inc., Kerry Group, Ingredion Inc., Roquette Freres SA.
Plant-Based Protein Market Segments
• By Type: Isolates, Concentrates, Textured
• By Source: Soy, Wheat, Pea, Other Sources
• By Form: Dry, Liquid
• By Application: Feed, Food, Other Applications
• By Geography: The global plant-based protein market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Plant-based protein is a protein supplement that is derived from plant-based sources. Plant-based proteins are becoming more popular as meat substitutes because they are highly nutritious and include nutrients such as fiber, vitamins, and minerals in addition to proteins.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Plant-Based Protein Market Characteristics
3. Plant-Based Protein Market Trends And Strategies
4. Plant-Based Protein Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Plant-Based Protein Market Size And Growth
……
27. Plant-Based Protein Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Plant-Based Protein Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
