Plant-Based Protein Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Plant-Based Protein Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s “Plant-Based Protein Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the plant-based protein market size is predicted to reach $107.28 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.8%.

The growth in the plant-based protein market is due to the increasing awareness of health and wellness. North America region is expected to hold the largest plant-based protein market share. Major players in the plant-based protein market include Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences, Axiom Foods Inc., Cargill Inc., Kerry Group, Ingredion Inc., Roquette Freres SA.

Plant-Based Protein Market Segments

• By Type: Isolates, Concentrates, Textured

• By Source: Soy, Wheat, Pea, Other Sources

• By Form: Dry, Liquid

• By Application: Feed, Food, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global plant-based protein market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Plant-based protein is a protein supplement that is derived from plant-based sources. Plant-based proteins are becoming more popular as meat substitutes because they are highly nutritious and include nutrients such as fiber, vitamins, and minerals in addition to proteins.

