Oil And Gas Pumps Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Oil And Gas Pumps Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The oil and gas pumps market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $18.3 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033.

The Business Research Company’s “Oil And Gas Pumps Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the oil and gas pumps market size is predicted to reach $18.3 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%.

The growth in the oil and gas pumps market is due to the development of oil and gas pipeline infrastructure. Asia-Pacificregion is expected to hold the largest oil and gas pumps market share. Major players in the oil and gas pumps market include KSB SE & Co. KGaA, Flowserve Corporation, Sulzer Ltd., Xylem Inc., Alfa Laval AB, Sigmund Pulsometer Pumps, ITT Inc., Kirloskar Brother Ltd..

Oil And Gas Pumps Market Segments

•By Type: Centrifugal, Positive Displacement, Cryogenic

•By Capacity: Small (up to 500 gpm), Medium (500-1000 gpm), High (more than 1000 gpm)

•By Application: Upstream, Midstream, Downstream

•By Geography: The global oil and gas pumps market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Oil and gas pumps refer to a machine that is an internal combustion engine that transfers process fluids from one point to another by circulating engine oil under pressure to the engine's rotating bearings, sliding pistons, and camshaft. Oil and gas pumps are used in the oil and gas industry to transfer oil, grease, gas, and other fluids.

