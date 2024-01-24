Global 155mm Ammunition Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

155mm Ammunition Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's 155mm Ammunition Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s “155mm Ammunition Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the 155mm ammunition market size is predicted to reach $4.25 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8%.

The growth in the 155mm ammunition market is due to rising terrorist activities around the world. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest 155mm ammunition market share. Major players in the 155mm ammunition market include Raytheon Technologies Inc., General Dynamics Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, BAE Systems PLC, China North Industries Corporation.

155mm Ammunition Market Segments

• By Technology: Guided, Unguided

• By Application: Projectiles, Propellants, Tanks, Other Applications

• By End User: Naval Forces, Ground Forces

• By Geography: The global 155mm ammunition market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

155mm ammunition refers to large-sized ammunition that is used in howitzer systems and is packed with explosive material to pierce armor. It is a widely used caliber for artillery systems in many countries for warfare in different terrains to strike targets at greater distances and cause massive damage to the target.

Sports Market Growth Forecast 2023-2027