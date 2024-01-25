3D Secure Payment Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

3D Secure Payment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033.

The Business Research Company’s “3D Secure Payment Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the 3d secure payment market size is predicted to reach $2.38 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%.

The growth in the 3d secure payment market is due to Consumer preferences towards online shopping. North America region is expected to hold the largest 3d secure payment market share. Major players in the 3d secure payment market include GPayments Pty Ltd., Broadcom Inc., Mastercard Inc., Visa Inc., Bluefin Payment Systems LLC, American Express Company.

3D Secure Payment Market Segments

By Component: Merchant Plug-in, Access Control Server, Other Components

By Type: On-Premise, Cloud-Based

By Application: Banks, Merchants And Payment Gateway

By Geography: The global 3d secure payment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

3D Secure payment refers to a security protocol in which an extra layer of security for online credit card and debit card transactions. Customers have to go through an additional verification process with the card issuer while purchasing.

The main types of 3D secure payments include on premise and cloud-based. Cloud-based describes resources, services, or applications that are made on demand by cloud computing providers and made available to clients over the Internet. They consist of various components including merchant plug-in, access control server, and other components for use in applications such as banks and merchants and payment gateway.

