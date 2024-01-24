First-Ever Meiga Supermarker to Grand Open on February 3 in Port Moody, B.C.

BURNABY, BC, CANADA, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Georgia Main Food Group’s highly anticipated new Asian grocery experience, Meiga Supermarket (221 Ioco Road, Port Moody), is preparing to open its doors with a grand opening date of Saturday, February 3, 2024.

To celebrate, customers will be treated to a traditional Lion Dance at 10:30 a.m. to help usher in good luck. The first 188 customers will receive a $20 Meiga gift card and there will be food samplings and tastings offered throughout the day.

“This will be the first of a new family of Meiga Supermarkets in British Columbia and we look forward to offering the community a new and exciting option when it comes to shopping for Asian foods,” said Gary Sorenson, Chief Operating Officer, Georgia Main Food Group. “While shopping at Meiga, customers will have a chance to enjoy a wide variety of products and cuisines, as well as learn about diverse cultures - all within a welcoming environment with staff focused on exemplary customer service.”

Tri-City residents and visitors are encouraged to check out Meiga’s open kitchen with ready-to-serve hot foods including traditional Chinese take-away specialties: dim sum; congee; a full BBQ menu with BBQ duck, pork belly, and ribs; roast chicken, and soy sauce chicken on rice. On the beverage side, customers can choose from several feature cold drinks, such as mango strawberry juice, brown sugar milk tea and passionfruit green tea.

“We will be offering the freshest produce and products found locally while also offering new and exciting trends and dishes found internationally,” added Sorenson.

To commemorate Georgia Main Food Group’s historic Chinatown roots, the company partnered with local artist Mikayla Hong of artbedo to display a selection of her artwork in the store representing Vancouver Asian culture. Customers will find glimmers of Vancouver’s Chinatown throughout Meiga while shopping.

Meiga Supermarket is located at 221 Ioco Road in Port Moody, hours of operation are 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., seven days a week.

About Georgia Main Food Group (GMFG)
Started in 1903 at Georgia and Main streets in Vancouver, GMFG is a 120-year-old iconic British Columbia-based Louie family owned and operated company with deep roots in the province’s grocery industry. GMFG is the parent company of seven Fresh St. Market stores and 22 IGA stores in B.C. and now its new and first Asian grocery store - Meiga Supermarket opening in Port Moody February 3, 2024. For more information please visit: https://www.georgiamain.com/

For more information and interview opportunities, please contact:
Wendy Hartley Wendy@HartleyPR.com 604.817.2758

Cynnamon Schreinert
HartleyPR
+1 604-802-2733
email us here

