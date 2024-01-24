Pin Insulator Market is projected to experience a CAGR of 4.32% throughout the forecast period
According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the pin insulator market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.32% between 2021 and 2028.
A pin insulator is used in electric infrastructure to support and insulate power lines from the supporting structures, such as poles or towers. The rise in electric infrastructure is contributing to the growth of the global pin insulator market. For instance, according to the Ministry of Power of India, between 2014 and 2022, approximately 175 GW of power generation capacity was added, and the entire country has been connected and capable of transmitting 112 GW of power from one location to another.
Pin insulators are type of suspension insulators that are commonly used in overhead power transmission lines. It is typically made of materials such as porcelain, ceramic, or polymers and is mounted on a steel pin. The pin insulator provides both mechanical support and insulation, preventing electricity from passing through the tower or structure.
Pin insulators are commonly used in electrical power systems for various sectors such as industrial facilities, railway systems, telecommunication networks, substations, and renewable energy. Electric railways widely uses pin insulators in overhead catenary systems. They support and insulate the overhead wires that supply power to the trains, allowing for efficient and uninterrupted train operations. The growing development in railway tracks accelerated the growth of the pin insulators market. For instance, the Indian Railways has a total track length of 126,366 km and 7,335 stations. 5243 km of track length were completed during 2022-23, as compared to 2909 km during 2021 and 2022.
The global pin insulator market, based on material is segmented into four main categories namely porcelain, ceramic, polymer, and others. Porcelain material is the most widely used material for pin insulators. Porcelain is an excellent insulator due to its high resistance to electrical current, heat, and mechanical strength. It can withstand high voltages and harsh weather conditions common in electrical transmission and distribution systems and, therefore, accounts for a significant share of the global pin insulator market.
The global pin insulator market, based on application is segmented into two main categories namely power transmission lines and utility poles. Pin insulators are widely utilized in power transmission lines, pin insulators are mounted on the cross arms of transmission towers. They are specifically used to support the conductors and maintain proper insulation between the conductors and the supporting structure. Pin insulators play a crucial role in preventing electrical leakage and minimizing the risk of electrical faults or interruptions in power transmission lines which makes it an ideal option and accounts for a major share of the global pin insulator market.
Asia Pacific is expected to account for a significant portion of the global pin insulator market due to the increasing investments in electric infrastructure in the region. For instance, according to the International Energy Agency, in 2023 State Grid Corporation of China announced an investment of USD 77 billion in transmission in 2023, and a total of 329 billion USD throughout the 14th Five-Year Plan 2021-2025. Additionally, In 2022, India launched an INR 3.03 trillion (USD 36.8 billion) scheme for power distribution companies to modernize and strengthen distribution infrastructure.
The research includes coverage of Aditya Birla Insulators (Aditya Birla Group), Siemens, NGK Insulators Ltd., Hubbell, Mira Enterprises, GMC Electrical Inc., Wishpower, Victor Insulator Inc., and Incap Limited are significant market players in the global pin insulator market.
The market analytics report segments the pin insulator market using the following criteria:
• By Material
o Porcelain
o Ceramic
o Polymer
o Others
• By Application
o Power Transmission Line
o Utility Poles
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• Germany
• UK
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• South Korea
• India
• Australia
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Aditya Birla Insulators (Aditya Birla Group)
• Siemens
• NGK Insulators Ltd.
• Hubbell
• Mira Enterprises
• GMC Electrical Inc.
• Wishpower
• Victor Insulator Inc.
• Incap Limited
