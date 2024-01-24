Montgomery County Council Committee Meetings on Jan. 24, 2024

MARYLAND, January 24 - For Immediate Release: Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Committees will review Spending Affordability Guidelines for the FY25-30 Capital Improvements Program, Building Energy Performance Standards and the Washington Grove Connector Project

The Government Operations and Fiscal Policy (GO) Committee will meet on Wednesday, Jan. 24 at 1 p.m. to review Capital Improvement Program (CIP) Spending Affordability Guidelines.

The members of the GO Committee include Chair Kate Stewart, Council Vice President Andrew Friedson and Councilmember Sidney Katz.

The Transportation and Environment (TE) Committee will meet at 2:30 p.m. to discuss building energy performance standards and the Washington Grove Connector project.

The members of the TE Committee include Chair Evan Glass and Councilmembers Marilyn Balcombe and Stewart.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

CIP Spending Affordability Guidelines Review: The GO Committee will hold a work session to review the Spending Affordability Guidelines for the FY25-30 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) and the set of associated CIP assumptions that the Executive used in his recommended FY25-30 CIP. The committee will prepare its recommendations for the full Council’s review on Feb. 6, 2024, the deadline for the Council either to confirm or amend guidelines. Building Energy Performance Standards (BEPS) Review: The TE Committee will review Executive Regulation 17-23: Building Energy Performance Standards (BEPS). The regulation is required by Bill 16-21, which was enacted by the Council on April 19, 2022. The bill expanded the number of buildings covered by existing benchmarking requirements, created a Building Performance Improvement Board and required energy performance standards to be established by regulation for covered buildings with gross floor area of 25,000 gross square feet or greater. Executive Regulation 17-23 would set numerical site Energy Use Intensity (EUI) performance standards for each building group, define how renewable energy will be incorporated into the performance metric and define the elements required in Building Performance Improvement Plans (BPIPs). Washington Grove Connector Project Review: The TE Committee will review the Washington Grove Connector project. Montgomery County Department of Transportation staff will present the findings from their October 2022 Phase I Facility Planning Study of the Washington Grove Connector and Crabbs Branch Way Extension project. The Washington Grove Connector is a master planned bicycle and pedestrian trail connection from Crabbs Branch Way to the Town of Washington Grove and Amity Drive in Montgomery County. The staff report will be available by Wednesday, Jan. 24.

