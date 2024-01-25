Polyglycerol Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Polyglycerol Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033.

The Business Research Company’s “Polyglycerol Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the polyglycerol market size is predicted to reach $3.51 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%.

The growth in the polyglycerol market is due to the increasing use of polyglycerols in the healthcare industry. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest polyglycerol market share. Major players in the polyglycerol market include Sakamoto Yakuhin kogyo Co Ltd., Spiga Nord S p A, Lonza Group, Taiyo Kagaku Co Ltd., Estelle Chemicals Pvt Ltd., SPELL ORGANICS Ltd.

Polyglycerol Market Segments

By Type: Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate, Polyglycerol Esters, Polyglycerol Sebacate

By Application: Food Additives, Emulsifiers, Stabilizers, Other Applications

By End-Use: Food And Beverage, Personal Care And Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Other End Users

By Geography: The global polyglycerol market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Polyglycerol is a homopolymer macromolecule that consists of a series of glycerol-1-phosphate units. It is a carbohydrate that is an acyclic polyol. It is used as emulsifiers in food, pharmaceutical, and personal care products.

The main polyglycerol types are polyglycerol polyricinoleate, polyglycerol esters, and polyglycerol sebacate. Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate (PGPR) is produced by partial esterification of condensed castor oil fatty acids with polyglycerol. They are applied in food additives, emulsifiers, stabilizers, and others, and are used in food and beverage, personal care and cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and others.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/polyglycerol-global-market-report

