Griffin Global Asset Management Announces an Order From Airbus for Six A220-300s for Lease to Croatia Airlines

DUBLIN, Ireland, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Griffin Global Asset Management (“Griffin”) is pleased to confirm an order from Airbus and subsequent lease of six A220-300s to Croatia Airlines with deliveries commencing in 2026.



“Our order for six A220 aircraft is the natural next step for Griffin as we continue supporting the growth and replacement requirements for airlines globally. This order builds on our already strong relationship with Airbus and we are excited to expand our partnership with them for many years to come,” said Marc Baer, President of Griffin.

“We are thrilled to be participating in the recently announced Croatia Airlines growth and fleet rollover plans, as we welcome a new customer and aircraft type to the Griffin portfolio. This six aircraft transaction demonstrates our ability to provide the most up to date and fuel-efficient aircraft at scale and is consistent with our strategy of partnering with top-tier airlines. The entire team at Griffin is looking forward to a successful long-term relationship with Croatia Airlines,” said Peter Bennett, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Griffin.

“We are delighted to be entering into this six aircraft deal with Griffin Global Asset Management, which will enable us to expand our network and assist us in our transition to a single fleet type consisting of the most modern, fuel-efficient and reliable aircraft available,” said Jasmin Bajić, CEO of Croatia Airlines. “These efficient and reliable aircraft reduce Croatia Airlines’ carbon footprint, making us one of Europe’s most sustainable airlines. We are looking forward to continuing our successful partnership with Griffin Global Asset Management.”

"Airbus welcomes Griffin adding Airbus' latest generation A220 to its portfolio in support of a financing transaction with Croatia Airlines. This is yet another great endorsement from the lessor community which underlines the A220s market and sustainability appeal. The A220 is the only clean sheet design aircraft specifically for the 100-150 seat market that delivers unmatched performance and fuel savings in its class. It is also market leading in passenger comfort. We appreciate and look forward to our onward partnership with Griffin," said Benoît de Saint Exupéry, EVP Sales Airbus Commercial.

About Croatia Airlines

Founded in 1989, Croatia Airlines is the national carrier of the Republic of Croatia and a member of Star Alliance. Through its hub in Zagreb, Croatia Airlines serves dozens of destinations in Europe including Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

About Griffin Global Asset Management

Griffin is a commercial aircraft leasing and alternative asset management business with offices in Dublin, Ireland, Puerto Rico, and Los Angeles, CA. Griffin’s team of aviation professionals works closely with airlines, OEMs, and financiers to deliver customized fleet solutions and innovative financing products to airlines globally.

For more information visit www.griffingam.ie or www.griffingam.com

Investor Inquiries Media Inquiries James Moriarty Lauren Groom Head of Investor Relations lgroom@griffingam.com jmoriarty@griffingam.ie



