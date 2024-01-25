Outboard Boats Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033.

The Business Research Company’s “Outboard Boats Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the outboard boats market size is predicted to reach $8.92 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%.

The growth in the outboard boats market is due to the increase in the demand for recreational activities. North America region is expected to hold the largest outboard boats market share. Major players in the outboard boats market include Bombardier Products Inc., Brunswick Corporation, Campion marine Inc., Cantieri Capilli SRL, Groupe Beneteau, Polaris Inc..

Outboard Boats Market Segments

By Type: Recreational Boats, Rigid Inflatable Boats, Small Utility Boats
By Application: Tourism, Water Sport, Commercial Activity, Leisure Activity
By End User: Fishing, Water Taxi, Transportation, Hospitality Business
By Geography: The global outboard boats market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The outboard boat refers to a boat that is powered by outboard motors. These boats are designed to have the engine mounted on the transom, or back, of the boat, and can range in size from small fishing boats to large yachts.

The main types of outboard boat markets are recreational boats, rigid inflatable boats, and small utility boats. Rigid Inflatable Boats (RIBs) are a type of watercraft that has a rigid hull and inflatable tubes around the sides. They are used in applications such as tourism, water sport, commercial activity, leisure activity, and various end-use industries including fishing, water taxi, transportation, and hospitality businesses.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary
2. Outboard Boats Market Characteristics
3. Outboard Boats Market Trends And Strategies
4. Outboard Boats Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Outboard Boats Market Size And Growth
……
27. Outboard Boats Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Outboard Boats Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

