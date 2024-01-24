Artificial Intelligence In Energy And Power Market is projected to surpass $14.527 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 24.68%

The AI in energy and power market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.68% from US$3.103 billion in 2021 to US$14.527 billion in 2028.

