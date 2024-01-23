Việt Nam highlights people-centred approach to sustainable development

VIETNAM, January 23 - NEW YORK — Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the UN, proposed cooperation orientations for the Group of 77 (G77) while addressing the Third South Summit - G77 Plus China, held in Kampala, Uganda, on January 21 and 22.

He suggested the group further coordinate in the implementation of sustainable development goals (SDGs), with a people-centred approach.

Science, technology, and innovation should be a central area of collaboration, and the group should utilise every framework to mobilise maximum capital and knowledge, Giang said.

The diplomat noted that climate change response must go hand in hand with just energy transition, taking into account circumstances as well as development requirements of developing countries.

With the theme of “Leaving No One Behind”, the Third South Summit looked to bring a new dynamic to the cooperation among 134 member states of G77 in a more competitive world.

The summit also aimed at boosting South-South cooperation, including in the areas of trade, investment, sustainable development, climate change, poverty eradication, and the digital economy.

At the summit, developing countries urged developed nations to fulfill their commitments to financial contributions, enhance capabilities, transfer technologies, ensure access to preferential finance, and implement debt relief measures for developing countries.

They called for the restructuring of the multilateral system, especially international financial institutions, to better meet the needs of developing countries.

The participants also unanimously adopted a document emphasising the urgent need for all relevant parties to take prompt actions to achieve the SDGs with the principle of leaving no one behind.

On the sidelines of the summit, Giang met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of The Bahamas to discuss specific measures to enhance the bilateral relations, including the signing of a bilateral framework cooperation agreement, and the acceleration of visa exemption for citizens of the two countries. — VNS