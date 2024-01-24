Damar Hamlin, Ambassador to the American Heart Association’s Nation of Lifesavers Movement, Encourages All to Learn CPR
EINPresswire.com/ -- February is American Heart Month, a time when the nation spotlights heart disease, the number one killer of Americans. Damar Hamlin is speaking out to encourage fans everywhere to be ready in a cardiac emergency. Hamlin, a professional football player in the National Football League (NFL) and national ambassador for the American Heart Association’s Nation of Lifesavers™ movement which launched last year, is featured in the first of new series of public service announcements. Following the Buffalo Bills safety’s cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football on Jan. 2nd, his commitment to adding lifesavers to the chain of survival where fans live, work and play is the spark that ignited the American Heart Association’s Nation of Lifesavers™.
