Scott Legal, P.C. is Excited to Announce Kelly R. LeGrand Weiner's Promotion to Partner

Scott Legal, P.C. promotes Kelly R. LeGrand Weiner to partner, recognizing her dedication, legal prowess, and pivotal role in business Immigration law.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scott Legal, P.C., a leading law firm focusing on business and immigration law, is thrilled to announce the promotion of Kelly R. LeGrand Weiner, Esq., to the position of partner.

Ms. Weiner, who joined Scott Legal with a wealth of commitment and dedication in 2014, has been an integral part of the firm's success. Throughout her nine-year journey within our firm, her expertise in business immigration, particularly with E-2 visa, L-1 visa, National Interest Waiver & Extraordinary Ability petitions, and employment-based green cards, has significantly contributed to the firm's reputation and excellent track record.

Ms. Weiner has consistently demonstrated unwavering dedication, legal prowess, and an unparalleled commitment to excellence. She has played a pivotal role in securing numerous victories for our clients. Her expertise has been a cornerstone in navigating the intricate landscape of immigration and business law, ensuring positive outcomes for our clients and reinforcing our commitment to delivering outstanding legal services.

The elevation of Ms. Weiner to Partner is a testament to her invaluable contributions and signifies a new chapter in our collective journey. We are confident that her continued leadership will further enhance our firm's reputation and solidify our standing as a distinguished force in the legal arena.

"I am thrilled to take on this new role and continue contributing to the success and growth of Scott Legal, P.C.," said Ms. Weiner. "It's a privilege to work with such a talented and dedicated team, and I look forward to furthering our commitment to providing exceptional legal services to our clients."

Ian E. Scott, Managing Partner of Scott Legal, P.C., expressed his confidence in Ms. Weiner's capabilities, saying, "Kelly's dedication, expertise, and passion for immigration law have been invaluable to our firm. This promotion reflects her outstanding contributions and commitment to our clients' success."

Ms. Weiner's promotion underscores the firm's commitment to recognizing and nurturing talent within its ranks, exemplifying the belief in fostering professional growth and acknowledging the exceptional skills and dedication of its team members.

Scott Legal, P.C. is a distinguished law firm founded by Harvard Law School graduate Ian E. Scott. Specializing in Immigration and Business Law, the firm provides expert legal services in various immigration matters, including Business Immigration, Family Based Immigration, and Immigration Waivers. The firm has a focus on Investor based visas. With a commitment to meeting all immigration and business needs, Scott Legal, P.C. has earned an impressive reputation and boasts over 300 five-star reviews.

