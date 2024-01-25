Grand Opening Celebration of Luxury Backyard Living.com’s Factory Direct Outdoor Living Showroom

Luxury Backyard Living - The Premier Factory Direct Outdoor Living Showroom in the USA

For the 1st time in 55 years, Luxury Backyard Living is going factory direct to the public with pergolas, sunrooms, patio covers and luxury sheds.

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxury Backyard Living.com is proud to announce the grand opening of its factory direct outdoor living showroom.

The official ribbon cutting ceremony is Wednesday, January 24th from 11:30am – 1pm. The celebration continues through Saturday, January 27th, with the first 100 people receiving a $1,000 gift certificate.

For the first time in 55 years, Luxury Backyard Living is going factory-direct to the public with outdoor structures that are built with premium materials, right here in Michigan, and are designed to last a lifetime, virtually maintenance-free.

These products can be custom-made or Luxury Backyard Living.com offers easy-to-install DIY Kits to save money. (Installation also available in most places.)

Whether it’s a pergola, sunroom, patio cover, or she-shed, Luxury Backyard Living.com offers ways to enhance outdoor spaces with this factory-direct model, paired with competitive pricing and quality.

Key features of Luxury Backyard Living.com:

1) Easy to Install: Hassle free assembly is important, and the products are designed with convenience in mind to easily customize outdoor spaces.

2) Quality Materials: Sourcing the finest materials for outdoor structures ensures longevity and durability, even in harsh weather conditions.

3) Design Integrity: Expert designers have meticulously crafted each structure to blend seamlessly with any backyard aesthetic. These products are made to complement any style, whether elegant or chic.

Luxury Backyard Living.com invites all to visit the newly remodeled 15,000 square foot showroom to see and explore life-size, outdoor products. They offer premium protection from insects, harmful UV rays, and all of Mother Nature's unpredictable elements, providing the opportunity for all to enjoy their backyards to the fullest.

LUXURY BACKYARD LIVING.COM

Luxury Backyard Living.com leads the outdoor living industry by providing top-tier outdoor structures designed to elevate the outdoor experience. From pergolas, cabanas & patio covers, sunrooms, and luxury sheds, our easy-to-install, high-quality products redefine how to enhance the outdoor space. Specializing in a factory direct-to-consumer model, ensuring you not only enjoy the pinnacle of quality, style, and functionality, but also benefit from competitive pricing on American-made products. Contact us today to transform your backyard into a haven of luxury relaxation and experience the direct-to-consumer advantage with Luxury Backyard Living. Your dream backyard awaits, straight from the factory to your home!

Grand Opening of Luxury Backyard Living, You Get So Much More for Less with our Factory Direct Outdoor Living Structures