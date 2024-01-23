Crown Land Grazing Rates Frozen for 2024

CANADA, January 23 - Released on January 23, 2024

The Government of Saskatchewan is freezing the 2024 Crown land grazing rate at 2022 levels, as the industry continues to deal with the effects of several years of dry conditions. Producers who must reduce their stocking rates on leased Crown land due to drought will also again be eligible for a rent reduction.

"The beef cattle sector continues to experience challenges with tight margins and ongoing concerns related to multiple years of dry conditions," Agriculture Minister David Marit said. "Producers are valuable stewards of Saskatchewan's grasslands. Maintaining rates at the existing level, and offering a reduction in some scenarios, will help producers plan for 2024."

Crown grazing rates are set annually using a formula based on fall cattle prices and the long-term stocking rate of each parcel of land. The rate freeze applies to all grazing leases in Saskatchewan. This is the second consecutive year that rates have been maintained at existing levels.

The rate reduction will apply in situations where an individual lessee or pasture association must reduce the number of animals grazing Crown leases by 20 per cent or more, compared to the approved long-term carrying capacity of that land, due to the dry conditions. This program helps to protect and maintain the sustainability of Crown land for the long term.

“SCA appreciates the government’s recognition of the challenges our producers have faced through the ongoing drought,” Saskatchewan Cattlemen’s Association Chair Keith Day said. "With the price of feed and freight continuing to increase, freezing the grazing rates for another year goes a long way to help producers manage their costs."

Saskatchewan has approximately 6 million acres of Crown land under grazing leases.

-30-

For more information, contact: