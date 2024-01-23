It's Family Literacy Week in Saskatchewan!

CANADA, January 23 - Released on January 23, 2024

Join the Government of Saskatchewan, the Saskatchewan Literacy Network (SLN) and Family Literacy Hubs in celebrating Family Literacy Week!

On January 27, 2024, it will be the 25th anniversary of Family Literacy Day in Canada, with the national theme 'Let's Have a Family Party! / Fêtons en famille!' to commemorate this milestone, the province will be celebrating Family Literacy Week from January 22 to 28, 2024.

"Family literacy initiatives create bonds between children and their families that foster moments of shared learning and growth," Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "Literacy and learning contribute to the betterment of our province."

In 2023-24, the Ministry of Education has allocated more than $1.1 million for literacy initiatives. This includes $576,000 to support family literacy programming for nine Family Literacy Hubs around the province.

The SLN and Family Literacy Hubs work collaboratively with early learning, schools, libraries, and communities to provide family literacy programs, services, and supports for families.

On Friday, January 26, and Saturday, January 27, beginning both days at 10:30 a.m. CST, everyone is invited to virtually join Saskatchewan author Khodi Dill for Family Literacy Day. Dill will share his book "Welcome to the Cypher" and answer audience questions. "Welcome to the Cypher", is the English-language theme book for Family Literacy Day in Saskatchewan. The book showcases music, language, community, relationships and the power of words. Sign up at www.saskliteracy.ca/cypher.

"When families do everyday activities together, they are learning together, too," SLN Executive Director Phaedra Hitchings said. "Having a family party adds the enjoyment that makes learning fun. Whether you share stories or celebrate with music, dance or food, your family party is a memorable way to build family connections and enhance literacy skills."

Gravelbourg-based Collège Mathieu will provide province-wide French language family literacy programming and resources related to this year's theme 'Fêtons en famille!' using the book,- Une famille c'est une famille - by Canadian author Sara O'Leary. For more information, please contact Mamady Camara at Collège Mathieu, education.saskatoon@collegemathieu.sk.ca.

Family Literacy Hubs and their partners have also organized events during Family Literacy Week. To find a Family Literacy Hub in your area, please visit: https://www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/education-and-learning/literacy-in-saskatchewan.

For more information about Family Literacy Day, family literacy resources, and literacy initiatives in Saskatchewan,please visit: www.saskliteracy.ca/familyliteracyday.

For more information, contact:

Phaedra HitchingsSaskatchewan Literacy NetworkPhone: 1-888-511-2111Email: director@saskliteracy.ca

Mitchell Blair

Education

Regina

Phone: 306-787-2273

Email: mitchell.blair@gov.sk.ca

