PHILIPPINES, January 24 - Press Release

January 24, 2024 Senator Mark Villar Leads Opening Prayer in Senate Session Senator Mark Villar leads the opening prayer in the session of the Senate today, 23 January 2024. Heavenly Father, as we start this new year, we ask for your guidance as we serve our beloved country. We humbly seek you for your intercession and blessing as we start our session today. Bless us, our dear senators, and the employees of the Philippine Senate. For without your presence, we would not be able to achieve our goals for the Filipino people. We reach to you today to help us serve with integrity and compassion as we deliberate on measures and decisions that will impact the lives of the people and our nation. Lord, we ask for forgiveness of our sins in words, in thoughts, and in deeds. We hope for your amnesty in all that we have done against your will. We are eternally in your favor. Almighty God, we also ask for your blessings for our countrymen who are in despair and are in need of your divine grace. We hope and pray that you will provide peace and understanding for all conflicts occurring in the country and around the world. We are asking for your divine intervention for our fellow Filipinos who are caught up in the middle of strife and conflicts. We hope for your guidance as we attempt to help them. Lord God, we also offer our utmost gratitude to you as we celebrate today the 125th Anniversary of the First Philippine Republic, the Malolos Republic. This milestone speaks volume of your unceasing guidance for the country's goal of peace and independence. The blessings you gave to our forefathers 125 years ago allowed us to savor our nationhood through their strength and vigor in fighting for our freedom. We thank and praise you, our Heavenly Creator, humbly seeking you for a fruitful session today. We offer this day to you, knowing that with your presence and guidance, we can successfully go through our tasks dutifully. This we raise in the praise and glory of your name, in all of your grace and honor. In Jesus' mighty name, we pray, Amen.