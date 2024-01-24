DC Metro Commercial Contractor Scott-Long Construction adds popular franchise eatery Jersey Mike's to its portfolio
Washington DC Metro Commercial Contractors Scott-Long
Scott-Long Construction has completed projects in a variety of industries, and is excited to add a Jersey Mike's to their commercial construction portfolio.
Each Industry has specific needs when it comes to construction.We look forward to successfully completing another restaurant and ensuring our team continues to be experts in that construction sector.”MANASSAS, VIRGINIA, USA, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visitors of the Evergreen Shopping Center in Manassas, Virginia will have a new dining option to enjoy this summer. Scott-Long Construction will begin working on Jersey Mike's spring 2024 and is expected to be complete by the summer.
— John Scott, CEO of Scott-Long Construction, Inc.
This is not the first project in the restaurant industry for the Washington DC Metro commercial contractors, Scott-Long Construction. Previously, the Metro DC Commercial Contractors have completed projects for Panera, Chick fil A, McDonald's, Rita’s Italian Ice, and Mellow Mushroom.
“Each Industry has specific needs when it comes to construction,” said John Scott, the CEO of Scott-Long Construction. “We look forward to successfully completing another restaurant and ensuring our team continues to be experts in that sector of construction.”
Construction in the restaurant industry is unique. It requires special considerations, as commercial kitchens are needed and health and safety standards must be met. According to PDH Contractors Academy, considerations like adding the proper ventilation are important to prevent health risks from chemical exposure for both employees and diners.
Despite the challenges that restaurant construction can pose, the team at Scott-Long Construction looks forward to beginning the work on the new Jersey Mike's location.
About Scott-Long Construction
Scott-Long Construction has been a leader in the development and construction industry since 1961. Located in the Washington Metropolitan Region, Scott-Long Construction has built several long standing relationships through General Contracting and Development Management services. The approach taken puts the customer at the forefront by caring for their purpose, goals, and perceptions. Scott-Long has also developed strong relationships with design partners, subcontractors, and vendors to strengthen efforts to deliver a quality product.
