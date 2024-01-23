District of Columbia Unemployment Rate Sits at 5.1 Percent in December

Washington, DC – The District of Columbia’s Department of Employment Services reported today that the seasonally adjusted preliminary unemployment rate was 5.1 percent in December 2023; up 0.1 percentage point from the revised November 2023 rate of 5.0 percent.

The District’s preliminary December job estimates show a decrease of 600 jobs, for a total of 783,100 jobs in the District. The private sector decreased by 300 jobs. The public sector decreased by 300 jobs. The numbers are drawn from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) through its monthly survey of the District of Columbia’s employers.

“The Bowser Administration remains committed to its investment in the District's residents through quality training, workforce development, and pathways to in-demand careers," said DOES Director Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes. "Providing Washingtonians with resources, access, and support across all eight wards remains our priority."

The number of employed District residents increased by 1,500 from 378,200 in November 2023 to 379,700 in December 2023. The civilian labor force for the District increased by 2,000 from 398,200 in November 2023 to 400,200 in December 2023. The labor force participation rate increased by 0.3 percentage points from 71.6 percent in November 2023 to 71.9 percent in December 2023.

Employment Overview

Manufacturing sector remained the same, after remaining the same in the prior month. With employment at 1,000 jobs, jobs remained the same as a year ago.

Mining, Logging and Construction sectors decreased 400 jobs, after decreasing by 500 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 14,900 jobs, jobs decreased by 300 or 1.97 percent from a year ago.

Trade, Transportation, and Utilities sector decreased by 300, after increasing by 400 in the prior month. With employment at 30,800 jobs, jobs decreased by 300 or .96 percent from a year ago.

Information sector increased by 100 jobs, after decreasing by 100 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 21,100 jobs, jobs remained the same as a year ago.

Financial Activities sector remained the same, after decreasing by 100 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 28,300 jobs, jobs increased by 400 or 1.43 percent from a year ago.

Professional and Business Services sector decreased by 700 jobs, after decreasing by 200 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 175,200 jobs, jobs decreased by 200 or .11percent from a year ago.

Educational and Health Services sector decreased by 500 jobs, after increasing by 1,100 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 128,000 jobs, jobs increased by 3,500 or 2.81 percent from a year ago.

Leisure and Hospitality sector increased by 700 jobs, after a decrease of 1,500 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 77,500 jobs, jobs increased by 4,100 or 5.59 percent from a year ago.

Other Services sector increased by 800 jobs, after remaining the same in the prior month. With employment at 72,000 jobs, jobs increased by 3,600 or 5.26 percent from a year ago.

Labor Force Overview

The number of employed District residents increased by 1,500 over the month to 379,700. The civilian labor force increased by 2,000 to 400,200.

One year ago, total employment was 371,900 and the civilian labor force was 388,200.

The number of unemployed was 16,300, and the unemployment rate was 4.2 percent.

NOTES: The December 2023 final and January 2023 preliminary unemployment rates will be released on Monday March 11, 2024. Historical jobs and labor force estimates for the District of Columbia and detailed labor market information is available at The December 2023 final and January 2023 preliminary unemployment rates will be released on Monday March 11, 2024. Historical jobs and labor force estimates for the District of Columbia and detailed labor market information is available at HERE

Technical Notes: Estimates of industry employment and unemployment levels are determined through the use of two different monthly surveys.

Industry employment data is derived from the Current Employment Statistics (CES) survey, a monthly survey of business establishments conducted by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) of the US Department of Labor, which provides estimates of employment, hours, and earnings data broken down by industry for the nation as a whole, all states, and most major metropolitan areas (often referred to as the “establishment” survey).

Resident employment and unemployment data are mainly derived from the District’s portion of the national Current Population Survey (CPS), a household survey conducted each month by the US Census Bureau under contract with BLS, which provides input to the Local Area Unemployment Statistics (LAUS) program (often referred to as the “household” survey).

Both industry and household estimates are revised each month based on additional information from updated survey reports compiled by BLS. In addition, these estimates are benchmarked (revised) annually based on actual counts from the District’s Unemployment Compensation Law administrative records and other data.

Data reflects 2022 annual benchmark revisions.

Industry employment data is not seasonally adjusted.