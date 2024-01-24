Ec Markets Welcomes Judd Trump as Global Brand Ambassador

LONDON, UK, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- London based Forex and Contract for Difference (CFD) broker Ec Markets has announced a new partnership with snooker star Judd Trump.





The popular snooker player – who is one of only 11 players to complete the sport's Triple Crown – will be the new face of the company. The partnership with Trump will further boost Ec Markets’ image and help to assert itself as a leading global Forex and CFD broker given Trump’s achievements and popularity across the world.

The deal, brokered by Nick Hunter of P11 , will see the 33-year-old – who is among the all-time greats with 26 ranking titles – appear in marketing campaigns and participate in social media activations. Furthermore, Trump will wear the Ec Markets logo during tournaments at a time when the company is continuing to expand its presence in financial markets worldwide.

Ec Markets Group CEO Matthew Smith said: "We are delighted to welcome Judd Trump to the EC Markets family. His global appeal, competitive spirit, and dedication to his craft perfectly resonate with our brand. Together, we aim to achieve new heights and provide unparalleled experiences to our clients and fans worldwide."

Defending Masters Champion, Judd Trump said: "I am excited to launch 2024 with a brilliant partnership with Ec Markets. They are a world leader in their field, are dedicated to a client first approach and have the competitive spirit and professionalism needed to succeed in a fast-paced industry. I look forward to building a lasting relationship with their world class team."

ABOUT EC MARKETS

Ec Markets is a globally renowned financial trading group regulated across multiple jurisdictions. At Ec Markets, we have always believed in the power of financial markets to drive economic growth and provide opportunities for individuals and businesses alike. Our journey has been characterized by a relentless pursuit of excellence in our field. We've leveraged technology, embraced innovation, and remained agile in an ever-changing landscape. Our core values, Integrity, transparency, and customer-centricity are at the heart of everything we do. We are committed to maintaining the highest ethical standards, ensuring the security of our clients' investments, and delivering exceptional service.

