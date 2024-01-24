WestRock Appraisal Services Announces the Acquisition of the Archstone Group
EINPresswire.com/ -- WestRock Appraisal Services Inc., a leading national provider of real estate valuation, advisory and consulting services, has announced that it has acquired Archstone Group, a Washington, D.C. and Boise, Idaho - based commercial real estate appraisal firm. This partnership expands Westrock’s presence in the mid-Atlantic and western United States, strengthening its nationwide service offerings.
Archstone will operate as an independent brand within the WestRock corporate umbrella, retaining its existing team, including company President, Ashton Rowles, MAI, who lauded the deal.
"We have always focused on providing high-quality appraisals to our clients. WestRock's legacy and drive to prioritize the customer experience makes them an ideal match for the Archstone team. The WestRock vision of empowering appraisers through technology aligns with our goals, and we're excited to bring this partnership to our clients," said Mr. Rowles.
Archstone has been delivering high-quality appraisal reports to the mid-Atlantic, California, Idaho, Oregon, and select international communities since its inception in 2017. Archstone has a top-tier staff of Certified General Appraisers and MAIs throughout the region, servicing some of the nation's top mortgage lenders, originators and professional firms. The partnership will also provide expanded benefits for current Archstone clients, such as faster turnaround times, a Six Sigma quality assurance process and coverage in 40 states.
Founded in 1987, WestRock has developed innovative, proprietary technology and operating systems that dramatically decrease appraisal turn times and revision rates. WestRock’s expansion is a result of an intense focus on customer success, as the firm’s clients have introduced the company to new markets.
"I have always believed that success comes from an intense dedication to our clients. Our acquisition of Archstone Group and scaling our footprint across the U.S. demonstrates our commitment to our customers. With this acquisition, we offer our clients even more possibilities." said Steven Romer, MAI, CEO of WestRock.
Added Abe Romer, President of Westrock, "Our primary focus is the customer experience, and our exceptional appraisers and support team reinforce these values every day. We provide our clients with the best possible experience through communication, reliable delivery times and excellent service on a daily basis."
WestRock has experienced significant growth during this decade. Archstone is the second acquisition the company has made in the last four months and these strategic acquisitions allow WestRock to better service its local and national clients by using innovative technology to deliver quality reports in substantially shorter turn times. WestRock is actively seeking local and regional appraisal firm acquisitions and ventures in key markets.
About WestRock
WestRock, headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, is a national provider of commercial and residential valuation, advisory, and consulting services through innovative software solutions. The company has invested heavily in its technology to reduce turn times, increase quality, and minimize human error without eliminating human expertise. WestRock has certified general appraisers and residential appraisers located in offices in New York, Portland, Oregon, Boise, Idaho, Los Angeles, Greensboro, North Carolina, Washington, D.C., Atlanta and Philadelphia.
Abe Romer
Archstone will operate as an independent brand within the WestRock corporate umbrella, retaining its existing team, including company President, Ashton Rowles, MAI, who lauded the deal.
"We have always focused on providing high-quality appraisals to our clients. WestRock's legacy and drive to prioritize the customer experience makes them an ideal match for the Archstone team. The WestRock vision of empowering appraisers through technology aligns with our goals, and we're excited to bring this partnership to our clients," said Mr. Rowles.
Archstone has been delivering high-quality appraisal reports to the mid-Atlantic, California, Idaho, Oregon, and select international communities since its inception in 2017. Archstone has a top-tier staff of Certified General Appraisers and MAIs throughout the region, servicing some of the nation's top mortgage lenders, originators and professional firms. The partnership will also provide expanded benefits for current Archstone clients, such as faster turnaround times, a Six Sigma quality assurance process and coverage in 40 states.
Founded in 1987, WestRock has developed innovative, proprietary technology and operating systems that dramatically decrease appraisal turn times and revision rates. WestRock’s expansion is a result of an intense focus on customer success, as the firm’s clients have introduced the company to new markets.
"I have always believed that success comes from an intense dedication to our clients. Our acquisition of Archstone Group and scaling our footprint across the U.S. demonstrates our commitment to our customers. With this acquisition, we offer our clients even more possibilities." said Steven Romer, MAI, CEO of WestRock.
Added Abe Romer, President of Westrock, "Our primary focus is the customer experience, and our exceptional appraisers and support team reinforce these values every day. We provide our clients with the best possible experience through communication, reliable delivery times and excellent service on a daily basis."
WestRock has experienced significant growth during this decade. Archstone is the second acquisition the company has made in the last four months and these strategic acquisitions allow WestRock to better service its local and national clients by using innovative technology to deliver quality reports in substantially shorter turn times. WestRock is actively seeking local and regional appraisal firm acquisitions and ventures in key markets.
About WestRock
WestRock, headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, is a national provider of commercial and residential valuation, advisory, and consulting services through innovative software solutions. The company has invested heavily in its technology to reduce turn times, increase quality, and minimize human error without eliminating human expertise. WestRock has certified general appraisers and residential appraisers located in offices in New York, Portland, Oregon, Boise, Idaho, Los Angeles, Greensboro, North Carolina, Washington, D.C., Atlanta and Philadelphia.
Abe Romer
Westrock Appraisal Services Inc
+1 646-610-1065
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn