Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,537 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 328,210 in the last 365 days.

St Albans Barracks/ Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 24A2000427                            

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper C. Harkins

STATION: St. Albans               

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: January 23, 2024 at 1623 Hours

STREET: Highgate Road

TOWN: Highgate

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Route 78

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear 

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Joshua Greenia

AGE: 29

SEAT BELT? No

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Northwest Medical Center

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Franklin, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2022

VEHICLE MAKE: Volkswagen          

VEHICLE MODEL: KDT451

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End  

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

            On January 23, 2024 at 1623 hours, the Vermont State Police received the report of a single vehicle crash on Highgate Road near the intersection of Route 78 in the town of Highgate. Investigation revealed, vehicle #1 was attempting to avoid two stationary vehicle in the road way that were stopped due to a downed telephone pole obstructing the road. Vehicle #1 avoided the stationary vehicles by entering the shoulder subsequently striking a tree. The Vermont State Police was assisted on scene by members of the Highgate Fire Department and Missisquoi Valley Rescue.

 

 

 

 

You just read:

St Albans Barracks/ Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more