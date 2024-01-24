St Albans Barracks/ Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24A2000427

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper C. Harkins

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: January 23, 2024 at 1623 Hours

STREET: Highgate Road

TOWN: Highgate

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Route 78

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Joshua Greenia

AGE: 29

SEAT BELT? No

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Northwest Medical Center

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Franklin, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2022

VEHICLE MAKE: Volkswagen

VEHICLE MODEL: KDT451

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On January 23, 2024 at 1623 hours, the Vermont State Police received the report of a single vehicle crash on Highgate Road near the intersection of Route 78 in the town of Highgate. Investigation revealed, vehicle #1 was attempting to avoid two stationary vehicle in the road way that were stopped due to a downed telephone pole obstructing the road. Vehicle #1 avoided the stationary vehicles by entering the shoulder subsequently striking a tree. The Vermont State Police was assisted on scene by members of the Highgate Fire Department and Missisquoi Valley Rescue.