St Albans Barracks/ Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24A2000427
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper C. Harkins
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: January 23, 2024 at 1623 Hours
STREET: Highgate Road
TOWN: Highgate
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Route 78
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Joshua Greenia
AGE: 29
SEAT BELT? No
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: Northwest Medical Center
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Franklin, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2022
VEHICLE MAKE: Volkswagen
VEHICLE MODEL: KDT451
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On January 23, 2024 at 1623 hours, the Vermont State Police received the report of a single vehicle crash on Highgate Road near the intersection of Route 78 in the town of Highgate. Investigation revealed, vehicle #1 was attempting to avoid two stationary vehicle in the road way that were stopped due to a downed telephone pole obstructing the road. Vehicle #1 avoided the stationary vehicles by entering the shoulder subsequently striking a tree. The Vermont State Police was assisted on scene by members of the Highgate Fire Department and Missisquoi Valley Rescue.