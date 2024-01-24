Submit Release
State Supreme Court upholds death sentence for self-described prophet who killed 5 in Bay Area

The state Supreme Court on Monday upheld the death sentence of Glenn Helzer, a self-described prophet who murdered five people in Contra Costa and Marin counties in what he described as a plan to bring about the second coming of Jesus.

Jan 22, 2024

